Have you seen the Games of Thrones cat bed? The feline Iron Throne is positively purrfect

The final season of Games of Thrones kicks off on April 15th and fans will be waiting with baited breath to see whether Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen et al emerge victorious against the White Walkers and are able to lay rule to the Seven Kingdoms.

But for those who need something to keep them occupied in the meantime, we may have found just the thing. One clever crafter has fashioned a Cat Bed Iron Throne, so our little four-legged friends can become a veritable King or Queen of Westeros before Season 8 has even got underway.

Game of Thrones Cat Bed Iron Throne

Buy online now: Cat Bed Iron Throne, Made for Pets, £216.53

Priced at £216.53 the Cat Bed Iron Throne is sold on Etsy by Made for Pets and has an average five-star rating. Explaining why she decided to create this genius piece of furball friendly furniture, shop owner and pet house maker Kate Agafonova reveals:

‘The Iron Throne is the most popular product among my houses. At first one of my clients asked me to create it, other customers then liked it and it went from there.’

‘It’s suitable for both cats and small dogs. I thought that animals like to be in a protected space, something like a box closed on the sides, therefore, there is a space under the handrails,’ she adds. ‘I use two types of material silver raincoat material and warm and soft fleece in two colours, keeping to the dark tones reminiscent of “Game of Thrones”.’

Those who’ve already snapped up this ode to the popular medieval fantasy epic, couldn’t wait to gush about it.

One reviewer wrote: ‘Shipping took a little while but WELL worth the wait! Maximus loves his throne, he is literally in it every single day, it’s his favorite spot!! And it looks amazing, great quality. So happy with it.’

While another added: ‘Very artistic work. One of my cats claimed it immediately. I just love it.’

