We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Cath Kidston knows how to deliver on high quality homeware, from tea towels and aprons to mugs and plates. The brand is best-known for fusing vintage prints and colourful designs with modern accessories and products, which means there’s a plethora of eye-catching items to snap up in the Cyber Monday sale.

There’s no denying that Black Friday can sometimes feel a little overwhelming, and then along comes Cyber Monday, so we’ve cherry-picked some of our favourite deals, so you can treat a loved one (or yourself) this Christmas.

And Cath Kidston does not disappoint when it comes to Cyber Monday discounts. Last year, the brand offered up to 40 per cent off selected bed linen, quilts, oven gloves and more.

For 2020, discounts cover a whole host of whimsical homeware – which means there are huge savings to be had on mugs, plates and other kitchen accessories.

Cath Kidston Cyber Monday deals – quick links

We’ve rounded up some of the best deals, so you don’t have to spend hours crawling through the website.

Cath Kidston Cyber Monday kitchen deals

Is your kitchen lacking a little colour and creativity? Cath Kidston have a whole host of accessories that will liven up your home. At such affordable prices, these unique pieces also work well as presents for loved ones – as it’s unlikely they will already have them.

Easy Adjust Splash Proof Apron, was £22 now £14, Cath Kidston

Avoid cooking splashbacks with this ‘splash-proof’ apron which features some adorable frogs and lily pads on the front. Simply wipe it clean if any accidents happen and store other cooking bits in the roomy front pocket. View Deal

Cath Kidston Cyber Monday Bedding Deals

Nobody does a gorgeous floral print better than Cath Kidston. We can think of no better way to display them than on some spectacular bedding. Here are few of our favourite bedding sets to pick up on Black Friday.

Twilight Garden Double Reversible Bedding Set: Was £65, Now £45

Save £20 on this gorgeous brushed cotton bedding, with a 200 thread count. The duvet features a lovely vibrant print, filled with foliage, ferns and flowers. View Deal

Pembroke Rose King reversible bedding: Was £75, Now £52.50

This reversible bedding features the lovely Pembroke Rose pattern. Made out of super soft cotton in a 200 thread count. Snuggle up with a £22.50 saving with this bedding set. View Deal

Cath Kidston Cyber Monday Mug Deals

There’s no doubt you’re already familiar with Cath Kidson mugs, so we’ve collated a few to snap up. After all, there’s nothing quite like settling down with a nice cuppa and these adorable mugs make the experience even better.

Button spot set, was £15, now £10, Cath Kidston

It’s double the trouble with this double mug set, which features a cute button spot twill red print with contrasting blue handles. Coming in at 9.5cm high and 9cm wide, this Stanley shape is great for those who prefer slightly smaller brews. View Deal

Collectable mug, was £15, now £7.50, Cath Kidston

This collectable mug is from Cath Kidston’s baby range and is designed as a gift for new arrivals. The playful print nods to London life with guards and Corgi characters on the front alongside other baby items. View Deal

Cath Kidston Cyber Monday tableware deal

Spruce up your table with these colourful and playful designs…

Side plate, was £7, now £4, Cath Kidston

This adorable side plate features underwater creatures. Stretching 20cm in size, the plate is made with strong and durable stoneware and contains 35 per cent sustainable bamboo. View Deal

Side plate, was £8, now £5, Cath Kidston

Cath Kidston’s new Freston design has made its debut on the brand’s homeware and it looks fantastic. The floral print comes in three different shades so can be mixed and matched with other china in the Freston range. View Deal

Made in England Dinner Plates, was £35, now £17.50, Cath Kidston

There’s something quintessentially British about this traditional blue and white striped plate set which oozes a charming hand-painted effect. It’s stylish and simple – which is what we look for in homeware – and the striped rim beautifully frames food on the plate. View Deal

A brief history of Cath Kidston

The Cath Kidston started in 1983, when Cath (yes, she is a real person) started selling vintage fabrics and car boot finds is a small shop in Notting Hill, London.

Inspired by her finds, Cath began designing her own prints, taking vintage motifs and giving them a modern twist. She applied these prints not just to fabric but to crockery, bags and more. In fact, her first products were wallpaper and an ironing board cover.

In 1997, Cath got a dog, Stanley the Lakeland terrier. He soon became the company mascot and 10 years later, in 2007, Cath launched a print in his honour. It follows other famous designs, such as Antique Rose, Strawberries and Roses and Cowboys.

Cath has since seen her prints applied to everything from iPhone case to Millets tents, and was made an MBE in 2010.

With Christmas just around the corner, there’s every reason to snap up these brilliant deals.