We’re calling it. Since Halloween and Bonfire Night are done and dusted, the Christmas countdown can officially begin. The question is, have you picked your 2018 festive decorating theme yet?

If not, you’d better do so sharpish – and one space you need to focus on this year is the table. That’s because, according to John Lewis & Partners, sales of Christmas table decorations are already up by 30 per cent compared to last year. And they’re forecast to be twice as big in 2018.

To celebrate this hot new trend for table dressing, John Lewis & Partners are launching free ‘Colour My Christmas’ masterclasses in stores across the country. Running from 7th November through into December, there will be more than 200 workshops in total.

Sign up, and you’ll learn all the tricks and tips needed to create the head-turning Christmas table of your dreams. You can forget the naff crackers and napkins folded into swans. The John Lewis Partners will be focusing on the very best of its key Christmas trends for the year.

‘Customers are increasingly investing in their Christmas tables as they look to prepare a decorative and on trend scheme that will wow their family and friends,’ says Karen Reeves, Trading Manager, Advisory Services at John Lewis & Partners.

‘Table runners are now outselling traditional tablecloths. And we expect demand for contemporary accessories, like wine charms, novelty placemats, napkin rings and cutlery bags, to continue to rise in the run up to the festive season.’

Karen has also noticed that customers are steering clear of anything plain and muted. ‘Opting for pieces full of personality that will look great in photos, they’re embracing colour, sparkle and metallic.’

‘Christmas hosts are also looking for new and exciting ways to present food on their table,’ Karen adds. ‘We’ve seen sales of sharing platters and party serveware rise by 40 per cent compared to the same time last year. Sharing serveware such as chip-and-dip bowls, bread and cheese platters have also increased by 15 per cent year on year, with no signs of slowing down ahead of the big day.

And THE colour to base your theme around this Christmas? ‘We’ve seen a significant rise in green tabletop items, which are up 68 per cent year on year,’ Karen reveals. ‘Opulent peacock designs are proving popular and we expect them to be one of the best sellers for the season.’

Well if you’re going to be a show off this Christmas, you may as well take inspiration from one of nature’s best!