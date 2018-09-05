Home decor trends for Autumn/Winter 2018 – we predict the key looks for interiors

We've seen the previews from all your favourites on the high street and beyond; and trust us when we say there is plenty to look forward to! Here’s our round-up of the top home decor trends to look out for to help you stay ahead of the curve in 2018/2019

There’s no escaping trends. Whether you live by them or feel totally unaffected, everything designed for our homes is predetermined by a wider trend influence. From trending paint colours to minimalist furniture choices, the high street offers us new collections all inspired by over-arching global trends.

Whilst ‘trends’ change and evolve, they do so at different paces – some are popular for years rather than merely a season. Take the Nordic trend, it has been with us for years now and yet continues to surprise and delight. Read on, and you’ll discover that many of our key trends for Autumn/Winter 2018 offer a way to update existing looks at home, such as country, or luxe. This means you don’t have to redecorate your whole home to be on song, stylistically.

Here are the key trends to look out for in the coming months, as presented at this year’s Autumn Fair.

Trend 1: Woodland Retreat

For this autumn the look is dominated by intense hues of berries, bark and bramble. This look most captures the shift in seasons, as the colours of the landscape changes.

Another key element is layering up chunky knits. We’re seeing ‘giant knitting’ trending on Pinterest, with searches for the term up 200 per cent year on year. This truly autumnal trend is all about hibernating and creating a happy home in which to do so.

Key colours: Russet, Plum and Damson

Key materials: Woollen chunky knits, rustic country linens and hewn wood

‘Reflecting nature at night time, Midnight Garden is moody and atmospheric,’ says Jemma Saunders, Crown Colour Specialist. ‘Warming plums and tonal navy blues are softened with wispy lilacs and neutral greys to create a cosy winter scheme.’

As the title would suggest, woodland animals aplenty feature within this trend. And the hero for this season is the handsome hare. From lighting to decorative bedding to dinnerware, they’re a key motif, outshining all other countryside creatures this year.

It’s also worth noting that dried flowers are a rising trend on Pinterest, with searches up 345 per cent year on year. Dried flower arrangements can play a huge role in bringing a touch of nature indoors.

All the big names on the high street are bringing out decorative hare lamps – similar in style to the designer Seletti lamps. These quirky designs give the look a modern, playful feel – rather than a classic and heritage a country feel.

Trend 2: New Nordic

This trend is the understated look that creates a big impact. Perfect for creating an effortlessly stylish decor.

It’s a modern move on from the ever-popular Scandi look. Layer up different textures to give the look depth, creating an inviting space to hibernate from the darkness. The new element for this season is the influence of global inspired patterns and colours.

The gentle muted colour palette of accessories and furniture lends a softer edge to dark winter months –influenced by the Scandinavian way of life. With the popularity of dark pigment paints light woods and soft tonal textures are made to stand out.

Key colours: Lavender, sage, blush pink and canvas white

Key materials: Buff leather, Earthenware and Ash/bleached wood

Shades of lavender, pink and sage dominate – rather than the rich earthy tones most associated with global patterns.

From Moroccan leather pouffes to Ikat print textiles, the Scandi look is enhanced by global designs this season. The key colours for accessories are soft, grown-up pastels that reflect the Nordic influence.

Tassels and pom poms are key embellishments adorning accessories in this trend.

Trend 3: Global Nomad

This trend is a diverse celebration of globally-inspired patterns – taking homes on a journey of global eclecticism. The look welcomes the fusion of decorative Ikats, paisleys and intricate Indian block prints. Rich tones and rugged textures symbolise the authentic, handcrafted style of this nomadic trend.

Look out for hand-dyed textiles in rich earthy pigments and hand-thrown pottery. Its all in the detail with this look – think tassels, pom poms and macrame detailing on everything from cushions to wall art.

Key colours: Ochre, umber and spiced red

Key materials: Earthenware, woven textiles and rope

The warming tones of this trend metaphorically give you a comforting hug, cocooning you during the cold winter months – transporting you to warmer climates.

In the main, ceramics have etchings, soft furnishings feature woodblock print-effect pattern and woven textures are artfully knotted.

Dug from deep within the earth, natural pigments like ochre and umber, sourced from clays and volcanic rocks, have been used by artists all over the world for generations. It’s this authentic rich colour palette that ensures your living space will feel warm and inviting should you adopt this trend.

Trend 4: Luxe Revival

In the interiors world, luxe has become a buzz word in recent years – we can’t get enough of it. Luxe in this context best describes fabrics and furniture pieces that ooze a touch of decadence.

For this trend we’re seeing statement minimalist lightning, and furniture with decorative Art Deco rounded shapes. Luxury materials such as brass, marble and velvet all mix beautifully together to create great decorative details.

This trend is bringing back cocktail hour in a big way, thanks to the the drinks trolley being a key furniture piece.

Key colours: Dusty rose, ochre and burnished gold,

Key materials: Velvet, marble, brass and detailed/smoked glass

‘The Palazzo collection channels a series of glamorous, 20th century influences reimagined.’ explains Fionnuala Johnston, Senior Designer, John Lewis. ‘The distinct silhouette of the Farrugia dining table, references a particular design style from the 1930’s called ‘Streamline Moderne’ which is characterised by soft linear architectural forms.’

This trend welcomes back cocktail hour with open arms! The drinks trolley is a key furniture piece for this trend – they’re more popular than ever. As staying in continues to be the new going out, recreate the feel of a plush members-only club in the comfort of your own home with elegant gin glasses and tumblers.

Staying in is set to be the new going out this season. From the money you’ll be saving on hiked up drink prices you can afford to treat your home to a little luxury.

This trend champions the ‘Maximalist’ look where more is more. Statement rugs are trending on Pinterest, with searches up 236 per cent year on year – showing an appetite for decorative pieces that can totally transform rooms.

Trend 5: Modern Maker

Celebrating the beauty of craftsmanship. This trend is a continuation from spring/summer where the artisan was king. Embracing natural wood, textural weave and the imperfect sculptural forms of rattan and wicker. Drawing on the raw beauty of imperfect finishes, this trend is about making natural materials look effortlessly stylish.

In a world where we’re only one filter away from perceived perfection this trend is import to help remind us imperfections are to be celebrated, not sneered at. This trend is set to become EVEN bigger for spring 2019 collections.

Key colours: Pale greys, oatmeal neutrals, charcoal black and oxidised red

Key materials: Earthenware, wool, wicker and rattan

The colour palette is primarily neutral, with shades of putty and stone adorning walls. This creates a calm backdrop to accentuate natural materials of statement rattan and skilfully woven wicker, along with pops of colour.

There’s a realism to this style which makes it easy to live with. Natural fabrics that look as good aged as they do brand new. This is a great choice for modern family living, where everyday wear-and-tear will simply add to the authentic feel and natural beauty of this look.

Tactile accessories and textures make you want to reach out grab this trend with both hands, literally.

The artisan glassware exhibited at French Connection have visible air bubbles that add character to the designs.

Within this trend we see painterly brush stokes on textiles, artwork and pottery.

Micro trends

Redefined Industrial

The twist to update this much-loved interiors style is making it softer. The lines are smoother and the finishes more defined. This season industrial gets a more polished finish. Less brutal architecture, without loosing it’s identity. Think more ‘country’, than concrete jungle.

The new lighting collection at French Connection perfectly demonstrated how the hard industrial edge has been soften by delicate smoked and coloured glass accents.

Eastern Influence

There has been a strong Japanese undercurrent running interior collections this year. This autumn winter it’s really taking off with several big retailers presenting collections bursting with rich silk textures, graceful bird motifs and stylised oriental prints.

