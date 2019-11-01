It’s hard to imagine a time before our homes were kitted out with IKEA shelves and beds. However, in Scotland, the flat-pack superstore has only been around for 20 years, and they are celebrating the landmark in style with an IKEA £20 sale.

This November, IKEA will be celebrating its 20th birthday in Scotland with an incredible IKEA £20 sale on some of its most iconic pieces. IKEA in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen will be selling four of its most popular pieces including the iconic BILLY bookcase for just £20!

Each item will be on sale on a specific day between the 1st and 4th November. However, there is one catch, you will need to be an IKEA Family member to scoop up the incredible offers.

Here is the full low down on what to look out for and on what day if you’re lucky enough to be in Scotland this month.

IKEA £20 sale

1. MALM chest of 2 drawers

The MALM chest of two drawers in oak veneer will be the first iconic piece of IKEA furniture to go on sale during the 20th celebrations. It will be going on sale on the 1st November.

Usually priced at £40, this chest of drawers is a perfect bedside table for bedrooms lacking in storage.

Buy now: MALM chest of 2 drawers, Regular price: £40 IKEA Family member price: £20, IKEA

2. KALLAX shelving unit

The KALLAX shelving unit goes on sale on the 2nd November and offers the biggest savings. The multi-purpose unit, perfect for books, records or turning into makeshift drawers with boxes usually costs £55. However, for one day only it will cost just £20.

If you’ve been planning to create a vinyl LP collection in your home, this is the perfect opportunity to start building it.

Buy now: KALLAX shelving unit, Regular price: £55 IKEA Family member price: £20, IKEA

3. HEMNES bedside table

On the 3rd November, the HEMNES bedside table will be up for grabs for just £20. The bedside table usually costs £50 and is available in classic white.

Buy now: HEMNES bedside table, Regular price: £50 IKEA Family member price: £20, IKEA

4. BILLY bookcase

Buy now: BILLY bookcase, Regular price: £45 IKEA Family member price: £20, IKEA

This is the item we are all waiting for. On the 4th November, the BILLY bookcase in black-brown, usually priced at £45 will be on sale.

The BILLY bookcase is so popular that it is estimated that there is one for every 100 people. With this offer, we expect that number to rocket in Scotland. Did someone say book-lined reading corner?

Will you be taking advantage of the IKEA 20th birthday offer in Scotland this weekend?