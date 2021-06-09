We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The IKEA summer sale 2021 is on! The Swedish retailer can always be relied on for furniture that doesn’t break the bank, as well as those decor pieces that finish off a room.

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect armchair or some cute bedroom ideas on a budget, it’s 100% worth a scroll.

Here are a few of the discounted items we’re coveting. You can nab them at these prices up until August 31st.

IKEA summer sale 2021

TVÄTTAD washing machine

First off, who knew IKEA did washing machines? This TVÄTTAD washing machine is currently reduced from £479 to £299.

It’s been praised by customers for being extra quiet, so if yours has spun its last spin, it could be the way to go. In the reviews section, one IKEA fan even says it’s got the ‘best spin I have ever had.’

Buy now: TVÄTTAD washing machine, Was £479, Now £299, IKEA

MARKERAD Glass door cabinet

Now for a slight gear change – next we have this sleek glass door cabinet in pine, £60, down from £150. It would work brilliantly as a stylish living room storage idea that won’t feel bulky thanks to its transparent surfaces.

We’re thinking succulents, books (for the lower shelf) and decorative pieces picked up on our travels. The cabinet isn’t currently available online, but can still be picked up in stores.

In store now: MARKERAD glass door cabinet, Was £150, Now £60, IKEA

LUSTIGKURRE basket

You truly can never have too many baskets. Be it hallways storage ideas or a place to collect the sea of plastic toys in the living room at the end of the day.

So, you may as well opt for a pretty one like the LUSTIGKURRE basket, which now has £8 off.

Buy in-store: LUSTIGKURRE basket, was £27, now £19, IKEA

VARFINT Bamboo tray

Next, this cute bamboo tray is half price at £5. Perfect for breakfast in bed – or, let’s be honest – transporting working-from-home snacks and multiple drinks from the kitchen without spillages.

Buy in-store – VARFINT tray, was £10, now £5, IKEA

RÖDASK Rug

This flatwoven rug blends two neutral tones. We love the design and think it will add a touch of warmth to a pared-back scheme.

Buy now: RÖDASK rug, was £40, now £27, IKEA

GREVIE Armchair

Last but not least, this sumptuous grey armchair in velvet looks like a luxurious place to while away an afternoon with a good book. Just like your favourite grey T-shirt, this calming grey fabric will neutralise any colour scheme.

In store now: GREVIE armchair, was £550, now £429, IKEA

Take a look at our favourite IKEA hacks for creative ways to incorporate IKEA furniture into your home and make it unique.

What do you have your eye on?