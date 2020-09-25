We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Bunk beds are making a comeback. More and more parents are opting for the retro favourite to make space for working from home according to John Lewis.

It isn’t just adult spaces that have been transformed by working from home during the lockdown. According to the John Lewis Flexible Living Report, children’s rooms have seen a similar shift to making the most of the space they have.

The John Lewis Flexible living report identified the ways in which our lives and homes have changed over the last six months. Home-schooling, working from home and trying to squeeze in exercise has meant our homes are working harder than ever, and so are our bedrooms.

The bunk bed comeback

The department store saw sales of mid-sleepers rise by 60 per cent this year. Mid-sleepers are the grown-up version of a bunk bed, that doesn’t require siblings to bunk with each other.

Instead, the bed does the opposite by offering kids some privacy no matter how small their room is, making it unsurprising that these beds have seen a boom in sales. The raised bed clears space for a desk for school work or a play area.

The sleepers at John Lewis & Partners include options with desks, comfy seating areas and storage. So the space can be customised to your child’s preference.

The guest bedroom sleeping arrangements have also undergone a lockdown makeover. John Lewis has seen a 22 per cent increase in sales of futons and sofa beds, to help free up floor space.

Guest bedrooms have evolved into multipurpose rooms that aren’t just for sleeping in. They have started to double up as home offices, gym and playrooms, making the floor space valuable.

Grown-up bedrooms have also been re-configured to maximised space. Sales of dressing tables have increased at John Lewis, due to there ability to multi-task as a workspace.

The House by John Lewis Mix it Dressing Table has seen sales increase by 400 per cent over the last six months. Priced at £99, with two drawers for storage and plenty of space for a computer screen, it’s no wonder the dressing table has proved a huge hit.

‘Lockdown has changed everything. There was immediate pressure to adapt open plan designs to maximise space for work, exercise, home-schooling, play and dining,’ explains Johnathan Marsh, Partner and Category Director, Home.

‘Modifying spaces in the way has brought about a change in mindset, with customers reflecting on the full potential of their homes to serve multiple functions.’