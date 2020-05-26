The John Lewis kids bedding that we’re loving during lockdown – sales are up 113 per cent!

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With the date for schools returning still uncertain – and the forthcoming summer holidays looming – many parents have been taking the opportunity to kit out kids’ rooms, so they have space to relax, read and learn (the kids that is).

After all, if little ones have a cool space to do their school work, zoom their friends or play amongst themselves, there’ll be less tears and tantrums. That’s better not just for them, but for the whole family.

The Little Home collection at John Lewis is designed with kids in mind – and it’s been flying off the online shelves. It’s filled with bright colours, cute motifs and fun themes to keep kids entertained in their own space.

From dinosaurs and dalmation spots to unicorns and outer space, there’s plenty for girls and boys of various ages.

In fact, John Lewis reports that sales of the Little Home collection are already up 113% compared to this time last year, as parents look to update their kid’s bedrooms and support homeschooling.

Choose beautiful bedding, curtains, cushions, rugs, bean bags and more, each available across the different themes.

Have fun and mix the prints, patterns and shapes, too. Let’s face it, who can resist a rainbow right now?

One of the most popular designs is this reversible Magical Unicorn duvet cover. It even has matching Magical Unicorn curtains!

John Lewis also reports that sales of children’s furniture and storage are up by over 425 per cent, compared to last year. So if you’re still looking to get your kids’ rooms organised, check out the Little Home collection. It’ll be gold stars all round.