We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Instagram is a treasure trove of interiors inspiration. The power of a hashtag allows you to find exactly what you’re looking for and that which is trending.

And just what are we most looking for right now? Research by Rated People, using Instagram hashtag data, reveals the top most popular colours for every room in the home.

Inspiration from the experts: Paint trends 2021 – the colours decorating our homes for the year ahead

The findings show overall pink is the most Instagrammed home decor colour, who’d have thought? Proving most popular were pink bedrooms, bathrooms, nurseries, playrooms and staircases.

And surprisingly when asked Brits revealed that white was the paint colour they’re most likely to use this year.

Instagram’s most popular colours for every room

Bedroom colour – Pink 39,134

If you’re a follower of fashion trends, you’ll know that pale powdery and blush pinks are everywhere. These deliciously soft shades are ideal to create chic and restful boudoir vibes. The dreamy thing about choosing a blush tone is the sophisticated and androgynous feel – as opposed to sickly sweet pink tones.

Bathroom colour – Pink 27,175

The same hushed, blush pink tones are proving popular in bathrooms too. For the same reasons they are popular in the bedroom, the modern take is pretty without being too pink.

Kitchen colour – Green 57,230

While pink kitchens are increasing in popularity, there’s no denying green is still the most on-trend shade for the modern kitchen. Whether it’s on cabinets or simply a paint shade adorning walls, green rules in the heart of our homes.

Living room colour – Green, 6,738

All shades of green are invigorating our living spaces. From forest green to deep brooding grey-greens, this delicious shade welcomes a touch of nature indoors. Read more:Green living room ideas – redecorate with the colour of the season

Dining Room colour – Blue 1,251

Blue is said to be the colour of communication – ever wondered why it’s the colour of Twitter and Facebook?! That explains it. So perhaps the popularity for blue in dining rooms is a subconscious thought.

Nursery colour – Pink 18,518

Pink is the perfect shade for all when it comes to nurseries.

Hallway colour – Blue 552

Blue creates a calming entrance to make a pleasing first impression. Read more: Hallway colour schemes – the combinations that make an ideal first impression

Staircase colour – Pink 1,165

Related: How to paint a staircase – transform your hallway by painting your steps

Video Of The Week

‘It’s well known that Instagram is where some of the most aspirational home interiors can be found’ says Adrienne Minster, CEO of Rated People. ‘So it’s fascinating to look at the biggest colour trends and discover just how much they influence, or don’t influence, the colour schemes that we’re choosing for our own homes.’

Commenting on the research Adrienne says, ‘It was interesting to see that in reality, most people make safer, neutral colour choices, even though bolder block colours are more popular on Instagram and provide plenty of design inspiration.’

More Insta inspiration: The top eight wallpaper trends as seen on Instagram

Which of the trending colours do you have in your home?