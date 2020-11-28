We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Do you know someone that can’t resist a passionfruit – or, to give it its more risqué name – Porn Star Martini? Then you have two options – either tell them all about these last-mute Black Friday deals, or buy them for them as a very thoughtful gift. the choice is yours.

We’re not surprised that the Porn Star Martini has become one of the nation’s favourite drinks. If you ask us, it’s because love a bit of indulgence – according to TheMoneyPig.com, it’s the most expensive drink to make at home, coming in at £3.32 when the measure of bubbly is Champagne. That compares to £1.75 for an Aperol Spritz.

Anyhoo, if you – or a loved one – can’t get enough of this yummy drink, here are the deals you need to know about. Why not buy all three, and make up a hamper full of treats?

Porn Star Martini deals that make great gifts

Funkin Passion Fruit Martini Cocktail Shaker Mixer, Pack of 4, was £16, now £12, Amazon

Each sachet makes four premium cocktails. Just add eight 25ml shots of your favourite Vodka, top with plenty of ice, shake and serve. View Deal

Galway Living Elegance Pair Of Martini Glasses, was £29.95, now £10.47, Debenhams

We can’t quite believe this set of two glasses hasn’t already sold out in the Debenhams sale. We can only assume no one has noticed the quality crystal stemware has gone under the radar of bargain hunters, so grab them while you can! View Deal

Pornstar Martini Art Print, was from £16, now from £12, FY!

If you love it, shout about it! This print would look perfect hung on the wall above a drinks trolley. It comes framed or unframed, and in multiples sizes View Deal

Wayfair Tracy Serving Cart by Canora Grey: was £203.99, Now £147.99

If you really love them, this circular drinks trolley is perfect for a Mrs Hinch-style glam home. The two mirrored shelves added an extra touch of luxe to the look. 27% off is a saving of £56. View Deal

Let’s raise a glass (And a prosecco shot) to these deals!