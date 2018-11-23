The actor's modern NYC apartment is on sale for $13 million!

Homes of the Hollywood stars – we can’t get enough of them. And this time it’s the turn of acting supremo Samuel L. Jackson.

The spacious four-bed, three-and-a-half bath home is located on the Gold Coast of the Upper Eastside – one of Manhattan’s most exclusive and expensive property enclaves. It’s currently listed on Zoopla.

The award-winning star of movies including The Avengers and Django Unchained is known for having his own unique style when it comes to his fashion choices, and the question on every lips is does this extend to his home?

Let’s take a tour and find out…

Exterior

Built at the turn of the century The Leonori building’s facade is in the highly decorative Beaux Arts style. Step inside the imposing front door and you’ll be greeted by a doorman while an in-building concierge is on-hand for residents’ every need.

Living Room

Large windows and off-white walls help flood this living space with natural light. A large monochrome print and a distinctive curved sofa suite help to define the living space.

Kitchen

Eames Eiffel dining chairs are all the rage, and Samuel has hopped on board with this trend for his second eating area. The ceiling drop lights are a nice touch too.

Bedroom

We love a room with a view and in this space you can appreciate it from both the statement pin-cushion upholstered bed and the end of bed sofa. A neutral scheme throughout complements the walnut flooring.

Bathroom

Floor to ceiling metro tiles are our idea of bathroom heaven and that’s not the only thing there is to appreciate about this contemporary bathroom. The modern glass encased shower and in-bathroom TV are contrasted by a striking Art Deco style ceiling light. Nicely done Samuel, nicely done.

Which is your favourite room in Samuel’s house?