Get this urban global look for your bedroom with five key buys that celebrate National Bed Month

Hurrah for duvet days! This March, we’re celebrating National Bed Month – a time to assess your bed and make sure yours is doing everything possible to encourage a good night’s kip. And while you’re there, we reason that you might as well give your entire bedroom a makeover, ready to enjoy the (hopefully) warm summer nights. Yes, it’s time to switch out those woollens and faux furs for lightweight cottons, add some fresh foliage and wait for the spring to arrive.

Terracotta or blush walls will look sun-baked, while ikat patterns are reminiscent of exotic climes. Read on to discover ways to create this relaxing urban global look using key buys from Very.

1. The bed

This cool industrial design can make any room feel modern with hint of vintage. Its sturdy black frame is a classic that will work with almost any decorating themes you throw at it. Whats’s more, it’s exceptional value – especially when packaged with a supportive memory-foam mattress.

Buy now: Ideal Home Foster Metal Bed Frame with Memory mattress, £529 for a double, Very

2. The rug

Protect wooden boards – or hide a less-than-perfect carpet – with this ikat-esque rug. Combining a timeless neutral colour scheme with a vintage interpretation on geometric patterns, it will bring a subtle taste of the east to a bedroom.

Buy now: Ideal Home Echota Rug, from £59.99, Very

3. The armchair

You don’t want to go too matchy-matchy with this look, but we are fans of this co-ordinating rug and chair combination. A bedroom essential that’s often forgotten, an armchair can come to the rescue when you need a place to pop the next day’s outfit, or want to get away from it all during the day.

Buy now: Ideal Home Fabric Echota Accent Chair, £329, Very

4. The mirror

Every bedroom needs a mirror or two, and this one comes with the added benefit of a shelf for display or storage.

Buy now: Ideal Home Hexagonal Shelf Mirror, £149.99, Very

5. The wall hanging

Looking for finishing touches? Work in some woven pieces to add texture and cosiness.

Buy now: Ideal Home Macramé Wall Hanging, £16.99, Very

Is it bedtime yet?