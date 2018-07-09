Four easy ways to add summer colour to your home

Celebrate summer by bringing bold and bright hues into your home with these ideas from Ideal Home and Very

There’s a lot to be said for a muted colour palette. But when the sun is shining, the garden is in full bloom and the kids are home for the holidays, we always think it’s a good idea to inject some cheeky summer colour into your living space.

Whether in a punchy pink, a brilliant blue or a sunny yellow, these pieces will lift your mood and up the fun factor until autumn comes. We’ve picked four ways to add summer colour that won’t break the bank.

1. Switch in new bedding

Pep up a plain bedroom with a pop of colourful pattern for summer. Look for designs on a white background to keep the feel of the scheme fresh.

Mix it up by adding scatter cushions in different colours and shapes, but make sure you stick to the same colour palette so that the overall effect is co-ordinated, not chaotic.

Ideal Home Naomi Cotton Rich Duvet Cover Set, from £35, Very

2. Grab a seat

Despite the summer sunshine, is there still a corner of your home that look unbearably gloomy? If so, why not perk things up with a bold chair. If your budget won’t stretch, to a chair, a colourful footstool can achieve a similar effect.

Ideal Home Isla Fabric Occasional Chair, £279, Very

3. Hang a brightly coloured canvas

Of all the quick colour updates, hanging artwork is surely one of the easiest – and it’s reasonably non-commital, too. This Scandi-inspired print is one of two, giving you double the opportunity to add colour.