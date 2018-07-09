Four easy ways to add summer colour to your home

By

Celebrate summer by bringing bold and bright hues into your home with these ideas from Ideal Home and Very

There’s a lot to be said for a muted colour palette. But when the sun is shining, the garden is in full bloom and the kids are home for the holidays, we always think it’s a good idea to inject some cheeky summer colour into your living space.

Whether in a punchy pink, a brilliant blue or a sunny yellow, these pieces will lift your mood and up the fun factor until autumn comes. We’ve picked four ways to add summer colour that won’t break the bank.

1. Switch in new bedding

How-to-add-summer-colour-Very-beddingPep up a plain bedroom with a pop of colourful pattern for summer. Look for designs on a white background to keep the feel of the scheme fresh.

Mix it up by adding scatter cushions in different colours and shapes, but make sure you stick to the same colour palette so that the overall effect is co-ordinated, not chaotic.

Buy now: Ideal Home Naomi Cotton Rich Duvet Cover Set, from £35, Very

2. Grab a seat

How-to-add-summer-colour-Very-chair

Despite the summer sunshine, is there still a corner of your home that look unbearably gloomy? If so, why not perk things up with a bold chair. If your budget won’t stretch, to a chair, a colourful footstool can achieve a similar effect.

Buy now: Ideal Home Isla Fabric Occasional Chair, £279, Very

3. Hang a brightly coloured canvas

How-to-add-summer-colour-Very-print

Of all the quick colour updates, hanging artwork is surely one of the easiest – and it’s reasonably non-commital, too. This Scandi-inspired print is one of two, giving you double the opportunity to add colour.

Buy now: Ideal Home Set of 2 Scandi Pattern Wall Art Prints, £29.99, Very

4. Throw down a rug

buys to keep warm

Can’t decide what colour to add? This rainbow rug has your back. It’s perfect for a daily room and you can pick one or more of the hues

Buy now: Ideal Home Broken Blocks Rug, from £74.99, Very

So what are you waiting for? Let’s colour our homes bright and beautiful.

