Sorry, rechargeable wall lamps – Habitat's making plug-in wall lights cool again with these super stylish alternatives

Rechargeable wall lights are truly having a moment right now. But before them came plug-in wall lights. These were the original electrician-free lighting solution, but they've been largely forgotten about with the explosion of wireless lamps now available. However, after spotting some of Habitat's new plug-in wall lamp options, I think they're due for a resurgence.

For those who'd rather not have the chore of recharging their living room lighting ideas or are looking for a pop of colour on their walls, Habitat has bought plug in wall lights back with a bang, and the Habitat wiggle wall light is the standout star.

The green and gold beauty will be sure to add a striking pop of colour to any wall. I think it's perfect for hallway lighting ideas to illuminate an empty wall. Its wiggle arms are the best part about it, and it's one of the first times I've seen a multi-armed statement plug-in wall light.

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Habitat Wiggle Metal 2 Light Wall Light - Green & Natural £45 at Habitat UK

Since celebrating its 60th anniversary, Habitat has gone hard on all things colour and playfulness. This lamp is an instant hit of dopamine when you see it and a fun spin on the wavy home decor trend that continues to be big this year.

This statement lamp is a perfect example of why there will always be a home for plug-in wall lights. This lamp, with its two arms, is made to fully illuminate a hallway or living room, a job even the best rechargeable lights at a similar price point of £45 would struggle with.

Both wireless and plug-in styles have their pros and cons. I have plug-in wall lights in my bedroom, above each of my bedside tables. These work well since they're bright enough to read by at night, and used regularly, so I don't have the faff of remembering to recharge them. But, along my staircase, where the lights are largely for decor purposes, I've opted for wireless lamps.

If you're not into the wiggle look, Habitat has a range of other stylish plug-in wall lights, including two striking red options to add a touch of unexpected red theory to your walls.

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Habitat Citrine Metal Wall Light - Green £40 at Habitat UK If you don't have the space for a floor lamp this wall light is the perfect space-saving alternative. All the light power, but taking up no valuable floor space. Habitat Wave Metal Wall Light - Red £16 at Habitat UK Need some red to tie your decor together? Whether for your bedside or the kids' bedroom, it's basic design is super functional, while it's entirely metal so is easy to keep dust-free. Habitat Yuno Pleat Arch Metal Wall Light - Red £52 at Habitat UK I love this design for a bedroom, where colour isn't often seen, and the bedside table surface is a premium. Its arched design adds a slice of luxury, and its warm light brings a cosy feel to your home.

Have you been officially convinced to invest in some plug-in wall lights? Here are a few other picks I've spotted at John Lewis, George at Asda and Dunelm.

Alternative wall lights

Anglepoise Type 75 Mini Margaret Howell Edition Plug-In Wall Light £100 at John Lewis A classic design with a modern twist, choose from 3 colourways and use this easy-to-install lamp to make a statement on any wall. Dunelm Logan Glass Plug in Wall Light £35 at Dunelm These are the bedside lights I own and have had for years. I love the balance of glass and brass, while they give off so much light and at £35, they're affordable. George Searchlight Natural Woven Plug-In Wall Light £22 at George at Asda Affordable at £22, this rattan beauty is woven, warm and strong thanks to its steel frame.

I'm not turning my back on rechargeable wall lights, but sometimes you do just need the ease and brightness of a plug in.