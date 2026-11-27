Honestly, this is a hard relate…I think everyone feels like this at some point, even me! And I think the clocks changing and the evenings getting dark at 4pm make it less motivating to do housework. But don’t worry I’ve got some tips for you!

Create a cleaning schedule that you can actually stick to. Maybe Sunday is the day you change the bed sheets and towels. Tuesday you could mop the floors. Wednesday is bathroom cleaning day. Or maybe a non-negotiable for you is to vacuum the whole house every day but only mop the floors once every two weeks. Do not give yourself a million things to do each day as you’ll set yourself up to fail! Find what works for you, what’s manageable for you and what routine you’re happy with and it’ll all fall into place!

Delegate tasks – obviously this is only relevant if you live with other people but if you can get your partner, housemate or children to get involved with keeping the house tidy, it’ll make the world of difference. When I was younger it was mine and my brothers responsibility to clear the plates at dinner and load the dishwasher. My mum would do the washing up and my dad would do the drying and putting away. That was our dinner system and it worked for us! It really does make the biggest difference – many hands make light work after all!

Consider getting a cleaner. I know having a cleaner is seen as a luxury but they are usually very affordable. I have a cleaner come once a fortnight for two hours and its £30 a time. It takes the pressure off me having to clean the house and means I get some time back because I’m not spending the whole weekend doing a full house clean. If you are able to afford it, I’d definitely look into it!