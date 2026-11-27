Ask Lucy: My favourite cleaning product, how to get rid of sofa stains and the perfect cleaning schedule
Solving your domestic dilemmas one question at a time
Content creator Lucy Kalice is one of Ideal Home's Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on cleaning, home decor and making the most of small spaces. See the rest of her articles here.
Does hairspray actually get rid of pen marks on the sofa?
Yes! Hairspray is a little miracle worker for this – I would know because when we bought our first sofa I accidentally dropped a pen on it and the ink marked the sofa…oops! I sprayed a small amount of hairspray on it and rubbed it gently with a damp cloth. After a while the ink came out and it looked brand new again (and my husband was none the wiser which was even better ha!).
It really is as easy as that to get rid of an ink mark, but always patch test a bit of hairspray on your sofa first just in case. You could even put some hairspray onto a separate cloth and rub that on the sofa first before using the hairspray straight onto the sofa if you’re worried.
I should also caveat this by saying I don’t think you can use it for marks on leather sofas…only fabric so please bare that in mind!
As for the science behind why this happens… I’d be lying if I said I knew the science behind this off by heart, but a quick google tells me that the alcohol in hairspray breaks down the resin and oils in a biro. Simple!
Lately it feels like all I do is clean my house, it’s always messy and there’s always something that needs cleaning. What can I do to make it more manageable?
Honestly, this is a hard relate…I think everyone feels like this at some point, even me! And I think the clocks changing and the evenings getting dark at 4pm make it less motivating to do housework. But don’t worry I’ve got some tips for you!
Create a cleaning schedule that you can actually stick to. Maybe Sunday is the day you change the bed sheets and towels. Tuesday you could mop the floors. Wednesday is bathroom cleaning day. Or maybe a non-negotiable for you is to vacuum the whole house every day but only mop the floors once every two weeks. Do not give yourself a million things to do each day as you’ll set yourself up to fail! Find what works for you, what’s manageable for you and what routine you’re happy with and it’ll all fall into place!
Delegate tasks – obviously this is only relevant if you live with other people but if you can get your partner, housemate or children to get involved with keeping the house tidy, it’ll make the world of difference. When I was younger it was mine and my brothers responsibility to clear the plates at dinner and load the dishwasher. My mum would do the washing up and my dad would do the drying and putting away. That was our dinner system and it worked for us! It really does make the biggest difference – many hands make light work after all!
Consider getting a cleaner. I know having a cleaner is seen as a luxury but they are usually very affordable. I have a cleaner come once a fortnight for two hours and its £30 a time. It takes the pressure off me having to clean the house and means I get some time back because I’m not spending the whole weekend doing a full house clean. If you are able to afford it, I’d definitely look into it!
If you could only use one cleaning product for the rest of your life, what would it be?
Ok I LOVE this question!!!! My current favourite cleaning product is the Cif Infinite Clean Spray. It’s multipurpose so you can use it on pretty much everything from cleaning your bathroom, to your windows, to your kitchen.
It also smells amazing – I’ve used lots of the different scents and have loved them all!
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Lucy is a content creator with a Masters degree in Broadcast Journalism from City University of London. Ever since buying her first home in 2022, she’s been obsessed with finding ways to keep spaces sparkling clean and organised.
From genius home hacks, to everyday cleaning routines, her content shares tips and tricks that inspire others to create homes that feel as good as they look. She shares her home with her partner, Sam, and their adorable dog Dudley, who often steals the spotlight of her videos.