Interior designer Natalie Jahangiry is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on decorating a home to suit a busy family life while sticking to your aesthetic values, too. See the rest of her articles here.

Ho, ho ho! Dare I say it? It’s that time of the year again. Time to dust off your thinking caps, start making numerous lists and find something special for the loved ones of your life. Yes, Christmas gifting season is officially upon us!

Last year, I shared some of my favourite autumn finds, but this Christmas I wanted to do things a little differently and shine a spotlight on the smaller businesses, female-founded brands and passionate entrepreneurs creating something special.

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With Black Friday around the corner, it’s easy to get caught up in the discounts, but having run a family food e-commerce business myself, I know just how challenging this season can be for independents. So this year I’m encouraging you to shop a little differently, support someone’s dream and choose gifts with a story behind them.

And with that said… here you have it, my curated selection of thoughtful, beautiful, thoughtful and truly special finds from small independent brands that deserve a little extra love this Christmas. Alongside each gift, I’ll be sharing a little about the people and stories behind the brands, because I think knowing where something comes from makes it all the more special. And sometimes, the best things really do come in small packages.

For the interiors obsessed

For those who love a beautifully curated space.

Christabel Hart & Co Ice Bucket View at christabelhart.co Christabel Hart & Co started with a love of colour and playful design, originally creating vibrant cocktail shakers before evolving into beautifully designed furniture inspired by the realities of family life. The products combine clever hidden storage with unexpected pops of colour, creating pieces that are both practical and full of personality. What I love: Proof that functional furniture can still be fun, stylish and beautifully considered. I absolutely adore these pieces – run, don’t walk, to get your hands on these ones! CHICKPEA Burgundy and Pink Harlequin Hot Water Bottle View at chickpea.co.uk CHICKPEA was founded by textile designer Harriett Grist, who started her business from a small garden studio in Winchester. Inspired by her mother's love of dressmaking, Harriett creates beautifully crafted home accessories combining playful patterns, bold colours and traditional craftsmanship. Her cosy lambswool hot water bottles are handmade in Hampshire, bringing a stylish twist to an everyday essential. What I love: The gorgeous colour combinations and playful designs! Who knew a hot water bottle could look this good? The perfect cosy gift for chilly Imvelo Candle Co Signature Candle View at imvelocandleco.im Imvelo was founded by Tarryn during lockdown, inspired by a newfound appreciation for nature and the little things in everyday life. Based on the Isle of Man, every candle is lovingly hand-poured using 100% soy wax, with fragrances inspired by the beauty of the outdoors. What I love: I love that Tarryn does everything herself, from creating the scents to hand-pouring each candle. You can really feel the love and care that goes into every one. Issy Granger Bugle Glass Candle Holder View at issygranger.com Issy Granger is a beautiful design led brand, creating beautifully crafted pieces that bring joy into the home. Inspired by a lifelong love of art and creativity, every design starts as a sketch in Issy’s notebook before being brought to life by skilled makers. What I love: Issy combines a perfect balance of traditional craftsmanship and playful, contemporary design. Every piece feels beautifully considered and brings so much character to a home. Honung Ceramics Bubbla Coaster Cup Set View at honungceramics.com Honung Ceramics was founded by Heather in Cambridgeshire, inspired by Scandinavian design and the Swedish philosophy of lagom, meaning balance and contentment. Each handmade piece is unique, creating beautiful tableware for everyday living. What I love: The simplicity and character of each piece, making even your morning coffee feel that little bit more special.

For the foodies

For those who love all things delicious and beautifully presented.

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PUNCH your Food The Knockout Gift Set View at punchyourfood.com PUNCH was founded by two friends, one a chef and nutritionist, the other a biologist turned branding expert, who wanted to make healthy eating simpler and a lot more exciting. Their clever range of sprinkles is packed with nuts, seeds, herbs and spices, adding flavour, texture and goodness to everyday meals in seconds. What I love: The ladies have made eating well simple, delicious and fuss free. And I can personally confirm they're every bit as tasty as they sound! The Local The Signature Box 002 View at local.shop The Local is a discovery platform founded by husband and wife duo Brittany and Tommy Toner in Wiltshire, celebrating independent British makers and the stories behind their businesses. Bringing together their backgrounds in branding, design and digital experiences, they've created a beautiful space to discover thoughtfully made products, inspiring founders and unique gifts. What I love: The Local champions smaller businesses and encourages us to shop more thoughtfully, while getting to know the people and passion behind what we buy. Our Place Wonder Oven Pro £289 at Our Place £295 at Harrods £295 at Healf £295 at Selfridges Our Place was co-founded by Shiza Shahid, with a mission to bring people together through food. Known for its beautifully designed, multifunctional kitchenware, the Wonder Oven Pro combines eight cooking functions in one stylish appliance. What I love: Supporting a female-led business that celebrates culture through food. With Shiza's husband being Iranian, I particularly love how Our Place has championed Iranian cuisine and traditions in the past, bringing a personal and meaningful touch to the brand. White Mausu All of Them Box View at whitemausu.com White Mausu was founded by Katie Sanderson and Jasper O’Connor, two passionate cooks who met in Dublin. Inspired by Katie’s childhood in Hong Kong and their love of Asian flavours, they began creating homemade rāyu, growing it into a range of delicious, flavour packed condiments. What I love: How something as simple as a spoonful of their Peanut Rāyu can completely transform an everyday meal. A lovely little addition to any foodie’s cupboard… One of my husbands favourites!

For the love of tipples

For those who appreciate a perfectly poured drink and a little festive indulgence.

Kocktail Variety Pack View at Kocktail Premium Bottled Cocktails Kocktail was founded in 2020 by two best friends who teamed up with an award-winning former Savoy bartender to create premium cocktails. Handmade in small batches in Newcastle, they bring the cocktail bar experience home, without the fuss. What I love: Being from the Co.Durham myself and having studied at uni in Newcastle, I’ll always have a soft spot for a North East local business! I love seeing brands from my area doing brilliant things, and who doesn't love a beautifully made cocktail without having to leave the house? Pimentae Margarita Gift Set View at pimentaedrinks.com Founded by Alice and Wynter in London, this female-founded business is on a mission to change the way we think about tequila. Tired of its reputation for questionable shots and regrettable nights, they set out to create beautifully balanced, quality margaritas that celebrate the spirit at its best. With sustainability, creativity and bringing people together at its heart, they've produced something that feels that little bit more special. What I love: I love the idea of giving tequila a much needed makeover! A beautifully made margarita is always a winner in my eyes, and I love that Pimentae are bringing a little fun and sophistication to the experience. 58 & Co Olive oil vodka View at 58andco.com 58 and CO is an award-winning, female founded distillery in East London, created by Carmen O’Neal in 2016. What started as a mission to perfect a London Dry Gin (which took an impressive 58 recipes!) has grown into a wonderful collection of premium spirits, with sustainability and community at its heart. Carmen has even appeared on BBC Saturday Kitchen, sharing her passion for all things cocktails and spirits. What I love: How Carmen has built a business that goes beyond making delicious drinks, with a genuine commitment to doing things differently. From recycled glass bottles to solar powered distilling, I love that sustainability isn't just an afterthought, but part of everything they do. Picoso Spicy sodas View at picosodrinks.com Picoso was founded by friends Tish and Tom, one a drinker, the other a non-drinker. Inspired by their time in Spain and Mexico, they created a range of bold, spicy sodas that bring a little excitement to drinking, whether enjoyed on their own or mixed with your favourite spirit. What I love: The idea that everyone can enjoy something a little more exciting than your usual soft drink, whether you're drinking alcohol or not. JOMO Club The Alcohol-Free Cocktail Starter Box View at jomoclub.co.uk JOMO Club was founded by Gemma and Richard to celebrate the Joy of Missing Out, offering a beautifully curated selection of alcohol-free wines, spirits and cocktails that don't compromise on taste or quality. What I love: Their brilliant selection of alcohol-free drinks and festive gifts, proving you don't need alcohol to enjoy something special this Christmas.

For the ones who are impossible to buy for

For those who have everything, but still appreciate something clever and a little unexpected.

Stonebridge Frames Bevelled Walnut Photobooth Frame · Red Mount View at stonebridgeframes.com Stonebridge Frames was born from a simple frustration of having treasured photobooth strips, Polaroids and little keepsakes with nowhere beautiful to display them. After experimenting with materials, colours and finishes, the founders created a collection of thoughtfully designed frames that turn everyday memories into something special. What I love: Such a simple but brilliant idea! A lovely way to display those little moments that often end up tucked away in a drawer, and a really thoughtful, personal gift. Sutsu Long Haul Harbour Beanie View at sutsu.com Sutsu is a clothing and lifestyle brand inspired by Japanese culture, with a focus on sustainability, timeless design and a love of the outdoors. Its name reflects the transition between seasons, celebrating change and the idea of creating pieces that last. With thoughtful design and environmental responsibility at its heart, Sutsu encourages a more conscious approach to everyday style. What I love: The focus on creating pieces that aren't just stylish but made to last. A refreshing approach to fashion that feels both considered and practical. Nito Nito Vermouth View at nito.london Nito was born from a love of Spain's vermouth culture, where enjoying a drink is as much about slowing down and spending time together as it is about what's in your glass. Made in Catalonia and poured in London, Nito brings a fresh take on this timeless tradition, celebrating long lunches, golden hour drinks and those lovely moments shared with friends. What I love: The idea of bringing a little Spanish ritual into everyday life. Anything that encourages us to slow down, gather with friends and enjoy a leisurely drink gets my vote. Katto Santoku Knife View at katto.shop Katto was founded by best friends Josh and Thomas, after Josh discovered a love of cooking during a difficult time. Inspired to create beautiful, sustainable and affordable kitchenware, they began making handcrafted knives in Sheffield, with a focus on quality and craftsmanship. What I love: The personal story behind the brand and its belief in buying fewer, better things. Beautifully made essentials designed to last.

For the little ones

For the little ones who make every occasion that bit more magical.

YAPA Flamingo Fizz View at yapaclub.com YAPA was created by a family team of parents who wanted to give children the freedom to stay connected with friends and family, without the distractions of smartphones. Designed for ages 5–14, this clever Wi-Fi home phone brings back the joy of chatting on the phone, with parent approved contacts and no social media, games or endless scrolling. A thoughtful way to encourage independence and real conversations in a screen filled world. What I love: The nostalgia of chatting to friends on the home phone. A brilliant way to encourage real conversations and a little independence without another screen. My girls are going to love this one! Craft and Crumb Jolly Jumble Bake Craft Kit View at craftandcrumb.com Craft & Crumb was founded by friends and mums Kate and Louise, who started making birthday cake kits from their kitchen tables over ten years ago. Today, they create fun baking and craft kits to inspire creativity and family time, all tested by their five children. What I love: Anything that gets little ones away from the TV and enjoying a bit of creativity gets my vote. A thoughtful gift for making memories and embracing a little mess! Happy Self Journal Junior Journal View at happyselfjournal.com HappySelf Journal was created by a mum of two who wanted to help children develop positive habits around happiness, gratitude and wellbeing. These vibrant and beautifully illustrated journals encourage children to reflect on their day, practise mindfulness and build confidence. What I love: Lily has one of these, and as a mum, I think it's such a lovely way to encourage children to reflect on their day, practise gratitude and appreciate the little things in life.

For the little indulgences

For those who appreciate life's little luxuries and the everyday treats that make all the difference.