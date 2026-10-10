Torn between a resin and a gravel driveway? Both have their pros and cons, but these are the 5 factors you should compare them on

There are certain, some might say less glamourous, aspects of home design that can sometimes be given less thought and attention than they deserve – driveways being a good case in point. While your driveway ideas might not be as exciting to plan and install as, say, a brand new kitchen, they can have just as much impact on how you feel about your home.

In addition to adding kerb appeal to a house, your driveway also plays a hugely important practical role, forming not only the approach to your property, but also the surface on which you will park and manoeuvre your vehicles. As such, it not only needs to look great, but it also needs to be durable, easy to maintain and long-lasting.

Resin and gravel are amongst the most popular driveway materials – and both have their pros and cons. If you are struggling to choose between the two, this expert guide has you covered, explaining exactly what to expect from each on the factors that matter.

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How do resin and gravel driveways compare on installation?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to installing a new driveway, this is usually a job most homeowners are happy to hand over to the professionals. However, in the case of gravel driveways, with a little research and forward-planning, taking a DIY approach towards laying is often possible which obviously helps to keep costs lower.

When it comes to resin driveways, it is important to note that they come in two forms – 'resin-bound' and 'resin-bonded'. Resin-bound tends to be the more common and popular option these days thanks to its greater longevity and lower maintenance requirements. One of the disadvantages of resin driveways, however, is that both bonded and bound require professional installation.

"Resin is notoriously difficult to lay, and if not done correctly or laid in the wrong weather conditions, it can result in a poor and patchy finish," explains Fergus Wickland, project consultant at Beauxfort Landscaping Systems.

Samantha-Jane Agbontaen, interior designer and founder at House Designer, agrees that gravel is by far the easier material when it comes to installation. 'Gravel is straightforward and can be pretty quick to lay – it takes a couple of days to complete, with minimal groundwork. Resin, however, requires a specialist installer.'

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Fergus Wickland Social Links Navigation Project Consultant at Beauxfort Landscaping Systems Fergus Wickland is a Project Consultant at Beauxfort Landscaping Systems, working closely with architects and landscape designers to specify durable gravel surfaces for high-end residential, estate and commercial landscapes.

Samantha-Jane Agbontaen Social Links Navigation Interior designer and founder at House Designer Samantha-Jane Agbontaen is an interior designer and founder of House Designer, a London based studio making quality home design accessible. Through an expertise led, tech enabled platform House Designer offers interior, garden and exterior design services to homeowners across the UK.

How do resin and gravel driveways compare on price?

For many people, their budget will be the deciding factor when it comes to the driveway ideas they opt for. When choosing between resin and gravel, there is a fairly big price difference between the two.

'Gravel is cheaper – in fact it is one of the most affordable driveway options around,' picks up Samantha-Jane Agbontaen. 'That said, it needs topping up over the years which adds to lifetime cost. Resin-bound driveways cost considerably more upfront due to the materials and skilled installation required.'

'Typical UK costs are around £50–£70/m² for gravel, and £90–£130/m² for resin,' advises Zaeem Chaudhary, director and chartered architectural technologist (MCIAT) at AC Design Solution.

(Image credit: Beauxfort)

Zaeem Chaudhary Social Links Navigation Director of AC Design Solution Zaeem Chaudhary is director of AC Design Solution, a multidisciplinary practice delivering architecture, structural engineering, and party wall services across London and the UK.

Which lasts longer, resin or gravel driveways?

Both resin and gravel offer brilliant longevity, although this largely depends on good installation – one of the biggest driveway mistakes is to rush the preparation process. Do this and the chances are that you'll run into difficulties in the not too distant future.

'Properly installed resin can last 15–20 years, while gravel can last longer overall but requires more ongoing maintenance,' says Zaeem Chaudhary.

'Gravel is a natural material and it doesn't fade in the same way synthetic products might,' picks up Beauxfort. 'Rain often cleans the stone, keeping the appearance fresh, while resin-bound surfaces can accumulate moss or algae in the voids if not regularly power washed, and some of the lower-quality resins may yellow over time.

'While resin looks pristine immediately after installation, its fixed nature can be a disadvantage over time,' continues Beauxfort. 'If the surface is damaged, perhaps by oil spills, heavy impact, or sub-base movement, then repairs are difficult to hide. A patch repair in a resin driveway will almost always be visible, disrupting the seamless look. Furthermore, while UV-stable resins are available, all synthetic surfaces weather over time. Sun exposure can lead to gradual discolouration, and glossier finishes may dull, making areas of wear more noticeable and potentially requiring costly repairs or even full driveway resurfacing.'

(Image credit: GCL Products)

Which look better, resin or gravel driveways?

For a huge number of people, appearance is all that matters when it comes to choosing a driveway material – after all, this element forms the main approach to your home and needs to do it justice, plus it is a great way to make the exterior of your home look more expensive. Gravel and resin tend to suit very different types of property – although it is worth bearing in mind that both come in a wide variety of colours and styles.

'If you prefer a smooth, contemporary surface with plenty of style and minimal maintenance requirements, resin is generally superior to gravel which typically appeals more for its classic aesthetic and lower initial cost,' says Daniel Wickham, owner of First Impression Driveways. 'Resin often works particularly well on urban or modern properties, while gravel suits more rural homes, period properties or bigger driveways very well.'

It is important not to think just in the here and now when assessing a driveway material's appearance, as Beauxfort explains. 'If a gravel driveway develops a rut or a low spot, it can be raked level or topped up with a fresh bag of aggregate. The repair is invisible. However, repairing a crack or hole in a resin surface usually results in a visible scar or mismatched patch. Resin surfaces rely on the integrity of the bond. If stones begin to fret (come loose) from the surface, the texture changes, leading to a worn appearance that compromises the clean lines.'

(Image credit: First Impressions Driveways)

Daniel Wickham Social Links Navigation Owner of First Impression Driveways Danny Wickham, the owner of First Impression Driveways, has been shaping driveways in Stockton-on-Tees, UK, for over 20 years. Known for his expertise and attention to detail, Danny specialises in creating driveways that combine practicality with aesthetic charm. His company offers services in block paving, resin, concrete imprint, and tarmac, focusing on tailoring each project to the client's needs. He is also dedicated to sustainable building practices, ensuring each project is environmentally considerate.

Is resin or gravel a more practical driveway material?

You do need to consider your particular site when choosing between resin and gravel – for example, if yours is a heavily sloping driveway, loose gravel might not be the most practical option. In this case, resin-bound, or gravel laid over a gravel grid, could be a better choice – it is also worth noting that as both these materials are permeable, driveway planning permission usually won't be required.

'Resin-bound driveways offer a smooth, modern, low-maintenance finish and work well on sloping sites, urban homes and entrances where accessibility matters,' points out Zaeem Chaudhary. 'Loose gravel might be easier to repair, but it needs regular raking, weed control and occasional topping up – plus it can move on slopes or busy turning areas.'

Daniel Wickham agrees that, if you want something lower maintenance, resin is the best option. 'Gravel costs less to install, but ongoing maintenance like raking, eliminating weeds and replacing gravel from time-to-time is a bit more involved. Although resin is initially more expensive and must be properly installed on the right base by a specialist, it usually has a neater finish with considerably less day-to-day upkeep.'

(Image credit: Beauxfort)

FAQs

What is the difference between a resin-bound and resin-bonded driveway?

It is really important to note that not all resin driveways are created equal – resin-bonded and resin-bound are quite different things.

'A resin-bonded driveway is laid on a concrete or tarmac base. This base is coated with a resin mix, then scattered with gravel or stone before it sets to give the appearance of a traditional gravel driveway,' explains Beauxfort. 'Resin-bonded driveways are not permeable either so rainwater sits on the driveway.

'With a resin-bound driveway, the resin is applied to both sides of the stone. With this method, the gravel stays set, and a smooth finish is achieved, like a screed,' continues Beauxfort. 'Its porous finish, unlike that of non-porous resin-bonded finishes, allows for proper driveway drainage. That means it stays cleaner and rust-free.'

Make sure to research the best time of year to get a driveway done before starting this type of project too. Resin, in particular, needs the right conditions to be able to cure properly.