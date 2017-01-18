Bathroom tile ideas
Bathroom tiles are an easy way to update your bathroom without completely renovating the whole room. A new bathroom tile design will instantly add a new dimension to your bathroom, providing colour or pattern to your current suite.
Use unique and beautiful tiles to theme your bathroom, or opt for simple tiles in one colour to elegantly frame your bathroom fittings. Bathroom tiles aren’t just for walls either. Tiling floors, bath surrounds or just one area, such as behind the basin, will give your bathroom a unique look that is also on trend.
Tiled bathrooms can be simple but effective. Block-coloured tiles, either on the floor or on the bathroom walls, will look chic and sophisticated. Alternatively, patterned tiles will give an ornate, vintage look and will add depth and character to an otherwise plain bathroom.
Can’t decide between coloured and patterned tiles? Checked tiles in alternating blue and white are a simple design that will create a big impact. As will mosaic tiles, which lend a luxurious tone to even the smallest bathroom. Choosing quirky printed tiles either as a splashback behind your basin or to make a collage behind your bath will give your room an extra feature, without breaking the bank. Whatever your style, you’re sure to find inspiration with these bathroom tile ideas.
Cheer up your space with red
Go for an unexpected approach to decorating your bathroom with hexagon-shaped white tiles, bordered by a bold red paint. White works with anything, but takes on a punchier appearance when teamed with a bright colour such as this. We love the way the tiles aren’t finished in a straight line along the top, too.
Similar tiles
Tiles Direct
Opt for pretty neutrals
If you look from a distance, you’ll simply see neutral colours in this shower. But if you look more closely, you’ll see plenty of striking variation. From marble to terracotta finishes, these tiles are all beautifully combined to create a natural-looking patchwork that is really beautiful.
Similar tiles
Tile Flair
Create a patchwork
It’s amazing what you can do with a few mismatched tiles. We love the stunning collage of reclaimed tiles in this white bathroom. Sticking to one colourway is the secret to ensure your piece of bathroom tile artwork looks as good as this one.
Similar tiles
Tons of Tiles
Alternate black and white
Create a striking look with chequerboard floor tiles in your bathroom. Floors are often the last thing that people think of when decorating, but the fact that you can’t help but look at these eye-catching tiles shows just how much of an impact they can have. If you want the look to be less intense, choose larger-format black and white tiles.
Similar tiles
Topps Tiles
Make it rustic
We love these reclaimed fish-print tiles. It doesn’t matter that they are a little battered (forgive the pun!) and are not perfectly fitted – they look better and more authentic this way. Mounting the tiles on to a wooden frame creates a cool rustic look in this bathroom too.
Similar tiles
Etsy
Cover your bathroom from floor to ceiling
These stunning purple mosaic tiles, covering the floor and walls, make a stunning statement very simply. Using one colour and texture will help to make a small bathroom look bigger. Having said that, the white of the bath provides the perfect contrast to the dark colour of the tiles.
Similar tiles
Topps Tiles
Add some texture
If you prefer not to have pattern but also want to avoid a wholly plain look, then texture is the way to go. It is a big trend for bathrooms this year, and is particularly effective when combined with a good lighting scheme, which will highlight the relief pattern and create a cocooning atmosphere. Here, subtle texture helps focus the eye on the smooth, elegant bath.
Similar tiles
Victorian Plumbing
Zone out your bath area
Mark out your bath area with floor tiles below a freestanding bath – it will prevent splashes from damaging your floor and looks amazing too, with its cool zoning effect. The soft grey-brown and midnight blue is a serene choice of bathroom colour scheme, creating the ideal space for a good long soak.
Similar tiles
Mrs Stone Store
Build a beautiful pattern
Mosaics are a versatile option for a bathroom. Plain mosaics add a bit of shimmer to bathroom walls, giving movement to the room, while their small size makes them ideal for creating pattern; take a look at the extraordinary designs plotted on computer by Italian company Bisazza, or at tile designs such as this pretty and feminine motif (pictured) by tile and stone specialist Ann Sacks.
Tiles
Ann Sacks
Tile your floor in a large-format design
Tiles are not just for walls; they are, of course, also a favourite finish for the floor. Where space allows, try using classic encaustic tiles in a large-scale monochrome pattern, such as the one seen here, to make a bold statement.
Similar floor tiles
Original Style
Shower and basins
Beyond at Glass 1989
Go for an eclectic look
We love this eclectic bathroom. It looks thrown together but thought-out all at the same time. The bright teal blue, brick-shaped tiles provide a solid focus point, while the accessories are a little chaotic and fun.
Similar tiles
Ceramic Planet
Travel back in time
Classic bathrooms remain super popular and there are many period-inspired tile collections around to choose from. Border tiles, inset patterned tiles and co-ordinating shades in both plain and patterned floor and wall tiles will add architectural interest to an otherwise plain room.
Tiles
Johnson Tiles
Take a trip to Morocco
Handmade Moorish tiles, known as Zelliges, bring unusual pattern to a bathroom and are especially successful in wetrooms and shower enclosures, creating a hammam feel. Choose your colours carefully so that they complement each other. Four is a good number of shades to go for in this kind of patchwork: here, three blue hues teamed with white create a tranquil feel that’s reminiscent of the sea.
Tiles
Fired Earth
Fake it with porcelain
Porcelain tiles are a versatile option as they are suitable for use on bathroom floors and walls, can be plain or patterned and can replicate a range of materials, including wood and metal. These Ruggine Caldera tiles have a wonderful weathered metal finish that adds interest over a larger area. Make sure to use the appropriate tile for the surface; floor tiles, for example, tend to be stronger and have a matt, anti-slip finish.
Tiles
Porcelanosa
Reflect the light
Mirrors are a great way to enhance both light and space in a bathroom. It’s an ideal material to use, as it can withstand splashes and moisture, and is easy to clean. In this design, mirrored tiles create a smart splashback, bringing elegant Art Deco style to the room.
Tiles
Evitavonni
Stand out with florals
Add impact to a bathroom by using printed tiles as a bath splashback or inside a shower, and paint the rest of the walls or cover in plain field tiles to coordinate. The dark wall paint really makes the most of this floral tile design, letting it stand out, while holding its own and making a striking statement. A metallic bath completes the look in an equally stunning way.
Tiles
Surface View
Head to the dark side
White and pale colours are fresh choices for the bathroom, but darker shades can add a sense of drama and have a cocooning effect. Here, warm lighting allows the mosaic tiles to shimmer, while an ornate mirror frame adds a super-luxe touch. The large floor-to-ceiling mirror helps to create a roomy feel in this space, too.
Similar bathroom
Lawson Robb
Get technical with marble
New technology has led to ultra-thin tiles that can be laid directly over existing flooring and wall tiles. Inkjet technology is used to faithfully replicate stone patterning, which means it is easy to have the classic look of stone without the drawbacks of weight, size limitations and cost. Large-format tiles are now available in sizes measuring up to 3m by 1m, and can be butted against each other to give a seamless finish.
Tiles
I Marmi collection, Surface Tiles
Inject some spa style into your space
For a touch of spa-style at home in your bathroom, aqua blue mosaic tiles are ideal. For a tile design like this, the walls need to be perfectly flat and even, so make sure you consult a tiling expert before attempting a job like this yourself.
Similar tiles
Fired Earth
See through to the other side
Instead of a shower curtain or screen, consider glass brick tiles, which provide a little extra light (especially if they are placed near a window). The contrast between opaque and translucent bathroom tiles is effective in this space and stops the room from being dominated by dark tiles.
Similar tiles
Walls and Floors