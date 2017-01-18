20 images

Bathroom tiles are an easy way to update your bathroom without completely renovating the whole room. A new bathroom tile design will instantly add a new dimension to your bathroom, providing colour or pattern to your current suite.

Use unique and beautiful tiles to theme your bathroom, or opt for simple tiles in one colour to elegantly frame your bathroom fittings. Bathroom tiles aren’t just for walls either. Tiling floors, bath surrounds or just one area, such as behind the basin, will give your bathroom a unique look that is also on trend.

Tiled bathrooms can be simple but effective. Block-coloured tiles, either on the floor or on the bathroom walls, will look chic and sophisticated. Alternatively, patterned tiles will give an ornate, vintage look and will add depth and character to an otherwise plain bathroom.

Can’t decide between coloured and patterned tiles? Checked tiles in alternating blue and white are a simple design that will create a big impact. As will mosaic tiles, which lend a luxurious tone to even the smallest bathroom. Choosing quirky printed tiles either as a splashback behind your basin or to make a collage behind your bath will give your room an extra feature, without breaking the bank. Whatever your style, you’re sure to find inspiration with these bathroom tile ideas.