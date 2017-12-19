Christmas party ideas for hosting the best festive soirée

It's Christmas party time! Don't host your festive shindig without reading our top Christmas party ideas, to help you do it in style

The halls are decked with holly, the tree is dressed with tinsel meaning all that’s left now is to enjoy the festivities to the full. If you’re looking for some last minute Christmas party ideas look no further than right here…

Create a warm welcome

Create a wow factor the moment your Christmas guests arrive through the front door. Style up a hallway console table with a festive display to add some festive cheer to your entrance. Twinkling lights and Christmas go hand-in-hand, so try to add a bit of sparkling illumination to your hall. Create a warm and opulent atmosphere with scented orange and cinnamon candles set alight inside burnished and bronzed lanterns.

If you don’t fancy a whole string of fairy lights, place a few battery-operated tealights in glass jars. Realistic faux flowers are a great alternative to fresh blooms, to ensure they last throughout the festivities.

Adorn your hallway with foliage

Light the way into the party! Line your hallway bannisters and door frames with festive foliage in abundance. Aromatic evergreens such as eucalyptus and pine make wonderful garlands as they release their scent when brushed past, ideal for high-traffic hallways. Use delicate herb wreaths decorations to add further delicate fragrance. And why not throw some fairy lights into the mix to add an extra bit of Christmas sparkle?

Dress your table to impress

Your guests will have dressed up so make sure your home is adequately attired too. A striking arrangement of foliage above the dining table will add a sense of occasion – easy to do you can simply bend some pliable twigs, such as willow, and fasten with garden twine. For further visual impact fill large glass vessels with seasonal foliage and berries. Accessorise with a cluster of tapered candles for added drama.

Make a statement

Christmas is not the season for shrinking violets; instead it’s the perfect excuse to really go for it with accessories. A quirky terrarium filled with seasonal foliage and baubles is all you need for an eye catching centrepiece with a twist.

Serve festive drinks

Festive tipples are always an instant win for Christmas parties. Try spiced cider as an alternative to mulled wine or really wow you your guests with a serving of home-made vodka. Simply dissolve 100g of caster sugar in a pan of 100ml water, simmer for 3-4minutes. Leave to cool then add clementine and zest, leave somewhere cool for 24 hours. Strain the mixture and hey presto you have yourself a flavoured vodka for Christmas cocktails. Serve in pretty glass tumblers and garnish with sprigs of edible berries for a festive flourish.

Create a glamorous bar

Convert an existing storage space or dresser into a drinks station. Here, wallpaper-lined walls and glass fronted doors create a dazzling display space for coloured glassware and a selection of everyone’s favourite seasonal tipples. The built-in shelves makes a great drinks prep and serving space. Keeping wine and spirits out on display rather than hidden away creates a warm and hospitable feel in a house full of guests.

Dress a console table for a buffet

For a more relaxed Christmas party, load up a console table with party food and allow guests to help themselves, buffet style. A smart runner and a vase of decorated branches will add a festive party feel.

Blow up some festive balloons

Balloons are the easy way to make a big impact when it comes to party decorations. Set a sleek dining table with gleaming candlesticks and sparkling crystal to make a Christmas or New Year bash go off with a bang. Tie white balloons to mini decorative weights with lengths of ric-rac braid, ribbon or tinsel and surround the table.

Make sure your party sparkles

Want your dinner party to go off with a bang? Add small sparklers to each place setting</a> to create a sense of drama. Just don’t allow them near the brandy-soaked Christmas pudding.

Light up your garden

Show guests the way to your Christmas party with decorative lights. Here, three faux rattan stars make an eye-catching contrast against the leafy hedge, while a rope of mains-powered outdoor fairy lights entices people through the arch. Use fairy lights as up-lighters rather than all-over decorations to subtly draw attention to key features in your garden.

Hand out crafty party bags

For a retro party, why not present your guests with a party bag when they leave. Perfect for rewarding well behaved children they’re always surprisingly popular with adults too!