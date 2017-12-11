Gift wrapping ideas for Christmas presents with style

Who cares what's inside? Even a pound shop present will look a million dollars when you dress it up with these Christmas gift wrapping ideas

Make your Christmas presents extra special this year by giving them a more personal feel. With our simple tips and tricks you can wrap your presents so beautifully, no one will want to open them! Whether you make your wrap from scratch or simply embellish existing papers, these gift wrapping ideas will get your creative juices flowing.

Choose a colour theme

An easy way to create a perfect-looking pile of presents is to decide on a palette of two or three colours – and stick to it. ‘Earth-inspired browns, combined with red and gold is a huge trend for 2017,’ says Louise Lee, Christmas buyer at weevil Garden Centres. ‘Throw in a little glitter, too, to truly make your parcels sparkle.’

Get green fingered with shrubbery

Everyone loves to bring the outdoors inside at Christmas – the tree, wreaths and mantelpiece garlands. So why not introduce it to your present wrapping, too? Conifer leaves, eucalyptus, berries or pine cones can all be incorporated using ribbon or twine. You could also try foodie items like dried oranges or cinnamon sticks.

Bag it up

Avoid the usual wrapping paper in favour of cellophane pockets, paper bags, oversized envelopes or miniature hessian sacks. Cut the edges to create a pretty scalloped pattern, decorate with stamps, tags and ribbon, and get people smiling before they’ve even opened the present.

Add a flourish with old newspapers and magazines

Wrap presents in plain paper and cut out Christmas shapes from newspaper, magazines or even wallpaper remnants and stick on as decorations. Look out for paper cutters in festive shapes to make the job easier.

Personalise with old photographs

For a fun way for guests to find their presents, wrap in simple brown paper and create a name tag using an old photo copied onto thick paper or card. It’s a good excuse to look through cheesy old photos of relatives!

Fold in some Japanese pleats

Try your hand at stylish origami. To get the look, cut a piece of wrapping paper double the size needed to cover your present. With the paper facing down, fold a 2cm pleat along the short bottom edge. Fold the paper in on itself four more times, then flip the aper over and unfold, so you can see the lines marking each fold.

Next, pinch the first line and fold it down to create a smaller pleat below. Repeat along each line so you have a series of small pleats. Turn the paper over and use a strip of tape to hold the pleats down. Now place your gift in the centre of the paper and pull the pleated edge to the top of the present. Continue to wrap as normal and and complete with a length of Baker’s twine.

Have fun with washi tape

For a simple but creative way to decorate your presents use wash tape. Wrap gifts in plain brown or white paper and pick washi tape in bold bright colours to make them stand out. Experiment Use tape to customise your wrapping, creating bunting, bows and stripes.

Doodle your own design

By wrapping your presents in simple black paper you can doodle over them freehand to create a beautiful parcel without the hassle of tying ribbons. Here, we’ve used a white market pen to draw a wreath, holly, stars and festive messages and banners. We’re big fans of this chalkboard style!

Go dotty with double layers

Wrap your gifts once in colourful tissue paper, then take a sheet of Kraft brown paper, and using a paper drill, make holes in it. Wrap the piece of punched brown paper over the tissue paper, and tape in place. Tie with coordinating raffia to finish it off.

Keep one thing the same

Create a uniform motif that runs across all your gifts, like these DIY paper bows. This consistent embellishment allows you to cover your presents in any old mismatched wrap, including newspaper or Kraft paper. But as an ensemble under the tree, they’ll still look smart and matchy matchy!

Say it with stamped paper

Here’s a really affordable way to create as much wrapping paper as you need. Just take some plain white paper and decorate with a librarian’s date stamp – you could try the same trick for a birthday. Letter beads let you add a personal message.

Right, time to get wrapping!