Padding in place of breadcrumb

Dining room ideas

Your dining room is a truly multi-functional space - it’s where we eat, entertain and sometimes even work. When designing your dining room, think carefully about how you use the space and what you really want to achieve with the area. Whatever your style, room size or budget, we have the dining room design for you.

Eclectic blue dining room with teak table and mismatched chairs

ALL dining room pictures
Mid-century modern design

MODERN dining room pictures
Country-dining-room-with-green-panelled-walls,-copper-lighting-and-rustic-furniture

COUNTRY dining room pictures
surrey-country-cottage-teal-dining-room

TRADITIONAL dining room pictures

Dining room decorating ideas

small-dining-room-with-small-round-table

Small dining room ideas that will make the most of any space

Visually expand your dining room with a few simple tips and tricks
mid-century-dining-room-storage

Dining room storage ideas to keep your scheme clutter-free

Good storage is crucial to keeping a dining room tidy and clutter-free

Dreamy Christmas table decoration ideas to celebrate the season in style

Promotional feature with Tesco…
Dunelm advertorial IH Nov 17

Create a glamorous dining room with Eimear Varian-Barry

Promotional feature with Dunelm…

Ideal Home loves...

Dining room with bureau | Dining room | PHOTO GALLERY | Homes & Gardens | Housetohome.co.uk

Contemporary dining rooms – 10 of the best
Dramatic dining room | Dining room decorating ideas | Monochrome designs | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome

Add drama to your dining room in 5 steps
Map print wallpaper and yellow and purple accents | Dining rooms | Dining room ideas - 10 quirky designs | PHOTO GALLERY

Weird and wonderful dining rooms

Dining room space and storage

Rustic dining room | Dining room designs | Sideboards | Image | Housetohome

Dining room storage ideas – 27 of the best

Dining room storage is really important to keep the room tidy and clutter-free – and it gives you room to storage…

How to host a dinner party without a dining table

We've all been there, you've got 12 friends coming round for a dinner party but you've only got a dining…
See all space and storage

Dress your dining room

Open-plan dining room with wallpaper feature wall in grey

Dining room wallpaper ideas
Blue gastro-style dining room | Dining room ideas for everyday and special occasions | Dining room | PHOTO GALLERY | Ideal Home | Housetohome.co.uk

Dining room ideas for everyday and special occasions
Traditional styling | Elegant dining rooms - 10 of the best | Dining room inspiration | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome.co.uk

Elegant dining rooms – 10 of the best
Stephanie Dunning's dining room
Dining room

Dream Homes: Wander through the dining room of this Hampshire home

Dining room project advice

13 beautiful window dressing ideas

Whether you have a bay or straight window, discover the best way to dress it up. From curtains and drapes…
Loaf

Make your dining room work harder

The dining room should no longer be a room only used for high days and holidays. Make your dining room…
Upholstered seat pad project | Craft | Style at Home | Housetohome.co.uk

How to upholster a dining room chair seat pad

Have a go at this upcycling project to give dining chairs a new lease of life
See all dining room project advice

Dining room buying advice

Portobello Trestle Dining Table

Trestle style dining tables – our pick of the best
Dip Glaze Dinner Plates in Grey, Set of 4

Dinner plates – our pick of the best
Austin Cluster Pendant

Cluster lights – our pick of the best
Chiltern Dining Chair

Dining chairs – 10 of the best
See all buying advice

Planning and decorating your dining room

Dining rooms are where friends and family come together to relax, unwind and indulge in delicious food and plenty of chat. Getting the right atmosphere is key and this can be difficult when, for many of us, our dining rooms are either connected to our kitchens or living rooms, or are an altogether separate room that’s used fairly infrequently, making choosing a design scheme tricky. But it doesn’t have to be.

Your dining room can be used in a multitude of ways and the space remains a great addition to a house – however big or small your dining room may be. Design your dining room well and it will become the hub of your home, and not just a dumping ground for ‘stuffocation’ sufferers or a messy desk area for life admin and homework.

What makes the perfect dining room?

Before getting down to the finer details such as furniture style and wall colour, it’s essential to plan your dining room for its purpose before you personalise it. For ease of access for both you and your guests, your dining room should be easily reached from both your living room and kitchen.

Another good starting point is to think about the number of people you are likely to entertain at any one time. You might not be able to change the room size, but there are ways of adapting the space to cater for the number of guests, such as using extendable tables and fold up chairs. If you like to serve food inside the dining room, then buffet tables and sideboards with the addition of a hot plate are a great idea.

Other than family meals and fabulous dinner parties, think about how else to make the most of your dining room. Do you need a small desk area tucked in the corner, or perhaps a comfy chair for curling up with a good book? Dining rooms can be truly multi-functional spaces for the whole family to enjoy, so think about what your household needs really are before embarking on your decorating project.

If you like the idea of a dining room but don’t think you have space for a dedicated area, don’t miss our small dining room design ideas to help you make the most of the space you have to play with.

Dining room décor: what to think about

This is where you can really showcase your style and taste. Rich reds and dark wood is a great combination if you want a traditional English dining room. For those lucky enough to have a large dining room, a traditional theme of bold colours and rich patterns is a great way to add a sense of grandeur to your walls. However, it can be easy to get carried away and while a dramatic dining room can look great, you don’t want to overwhelm your guests. For this reason, it can be best to stick to a few standout elements, such as wallpaper,  curtains, tablecloths and chair covers to add your personal style to your dining room.

If you’re striving to achieve a calm and modern dining environment, intricate patterns in neutral shades won’t go a miss. Replace traditional dark walls with patterned wallpaper or uplifting colours in neutral shades. Contemporary bookcases and floor to ceiling shelving can look great when stacked with books and quirky objects.

Once the walls are sorted, other elements, such as curtains and chair upholstery, can be chosen to coordinate with whatever your décor choice. For bold walls in dark colours, it’s often safe to keep accessories, such as tableware, more neutral. But when you have a neutral colour scheme, you can be bolder with the details.

How to choose the right dining room table

As the centrepiece of your dining room, it’s important to get your dining room table absolutely right. As previously mentioned, extendable tables are a great way of preventing a table from looking sparse when catering for smaller parties, and it can also provide more space for those days when you have to squeeze in a few extra people. If you’re really short of space, you can even stow it away between meals.
There are a variety of shapes to choose from too. Long, rectangular tables can create the deception of a larger dining room, while round tables  are generally more inclusive.