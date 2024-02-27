Aldi's new Spring homeware is delivering luxury looks for less – with £2 placemats giving The White Company vibes

Aldi is launching its latest homeware range just in time for the change of season, and it's filled with all the decorative essentials you need to give your home the makeover it deserves for Spring. The new range includes everything from trinket trays to soft furnishings and stylish storage solutions.

If, like us, you're patiently waiting to bid this cold winter goodbye, you've probably got a couple of Springtime decor vision boards on the back burner. In celebration of Spring finally being around the corner, we're ready to welcome the home decor trends that'll come with the new season – and we've got an inkling that Aldi's newest homeware launch, coming to stores from 14th March, is already nailing a few motifs we can expect to see in tenfold.

Whether you're keen to give your tablescaping skills an on-trend makeover or refresh your bedroom colour scheme with a pop of colour without breaking the bank, Aldi's offerings starting from just £1.99 might just be the perfect fit.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Aldi Spring homeware range

With March just within reach, the peak season for refreshing our living spaces is soon approaching. If, in Ode to Spring, you're trying to stick to thriftier budget living room ideas and have already exhausted all the ways to update a living room without buying new, it might be worthwhile popping into your local Aldi on the 14th of March.

It's as though the budget supermarket is well aware of some of our favourite interior trends as of late, as the new products in the collection echo a handful of trending pieces we're seeing everywhere on social media.

Our star buy from the range? Well, we're so glad you asked.

Our star buy – seagrass placemats and coasters

What's really caught our eye are the new Seagrass Placemats and Coasters, which you can pick up for just £2.99 a piece. Made from 100% seagrass, it's giving us major The White Company vibes sporting similarities to the luxury homeware brand's Jute Woven Placemat.

We're confident it's sure to make a Spring tablescaping must-have, even more so when paired with coloured glassware in this season's freshest shades.

(Image credit: Aldi)

On top of that, Aldi will also be releasing new Trinket Dishes at just £1.99. They will be available in a choice of on-trend colours including mint, baby pink or white, each with a stylish gold rim. Alternatively, if you're into a more pared-back quiet and minimalistic look, there's also a dish in a plain white scallop style – proving that the scalloped edge furnishing trend is still going to be hot in 2024.

Alternatively, if like us, you've noticed that scalloped edges are getting a modern makeover through the likes of wavy home decor, Aldi's Faux Fox Rug going for £12.99 will be the perfect accessory to add a touch of luxe to a quiet luxury bedroom idea.

(Image credit: Aldi)

On the topic of bedrooms, Aldi will also be launching a handful of other soft furnishings, including mix and match Spring Cushion Covers (£2.99), a Spring Throw (£8.99) in a either striped beige or green geometrical pattern, as well as some all-new Duvet Sets (£9.99 for Double and £11.99 for King) in a reversible stylish design.

There's no talking about Aldi's new bedroom additions without mention of their new Velvet Storage Ottoman which will be available for £16.99 in either cream, grey, or navy as the ideal bedroom storage solution to nab to tuck away all your Springtime clutter.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Aldi's Spring homeware range will also include a selection of vases to house your prized bouquet, more rugs, tablecloths, and a collection of ceramic tableware for all your Spring hosting needs.

For a full look at what Aldi has to offer, the new homeware range will be available to shop in Aldi stores from the 14th of March, with further products hitting shelves from the 24th of March onwards.