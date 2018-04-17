Are you a fan of Next homeware? Do you enjoy a bargain? If the answer is a resounding yes you really won't want to miss this copycat collection, which can save you over £120!

The selection of B&M bargains never fails to amaze us! They offer stylish homeware at super low prices, and their latest range appears to be in direct competition to Next.

There’s no denying that of the two, Next has the upper hand when it comes to style on the high street. But there’s simply no beating B&M when it comes to price.

We’ve found like-for-like from both stores, with a total saving of £122.03. Can you tell which is B&M and which is Next?

From country-style check soft furnishings to sleek chrome tripod lamps, there’s an accessory to suit every style from this new range.

The upholstered cube

A bold check pattern screams country classic. Either of these designs will command attention in any living space. A bean bag cube is such a versatile piece, it can be used as a footstool or extra seating. The shapes are slightly different and the B&M version (on the left) has a simpler check, but it’s still a pretty good match and a saving of £22.01.

In store now: Tara Woven Tartan Bean Cube, £17.99, B&M

Buy now: Versatile Check Cube, £40, Next

The tripod floor lamp

A modern classic, the tripod floor lamp is a winner for adding a touch of design credibility to any room. These designs vary the most, the B&M version is in sleek chrome with a neutral shade making it feel better suited to a contemporary decor. The next model is on-trend copper and on-trend grey – double trendy! BUT they are both offer a real style statement, only one is a saving of £60.01.

Buy now: Tripod Floor Plap, £29.99, B&M

Buy now: Tripod Floor Lamp, £90, Next

The checked cushion

Add colour and pattern to sofas and armchairs with either of these statement checked designs. The B&M cushions comes in at a featherweight price of just £7.99, which equals a saving of £14.01.

Buy now: Tara Classic Woven Tartan Cushion, £7.99, B&M

Buy now: Astley Check Cushion, £22, Next

The lantern

These almost-identical lanterns will light up your home/patio a treat this summer. The B&M buy (on the left) will leave you enough change to stock up on candles galore. Your total saving? £28.

Buy now: Large Lantern, £12.99, B&M

Buy now: Large Chrome Lantern, £40, Next

If there’s one thing we love most here at Ideal Home HQ, it’s finding style on a budget! And it’s mission accomplished with this range.