Laura Ashley splashbacks are here to give kitchens the wow factor

Go for British Ceramic Tile's new Laura Ashley splashback collection to give your kitchen a stunning update

Perfect for a quick and easy update, British Ceramic Tile’s new Laura Ashley glass splashback designs encapsulate their much-loved signature style. Following on from previous collaborations, the new splashback designs complete the kitchen range to give you a co-ordinated look.

Designed to complement Laura Ashley Kitchens, paints and the British Ceramic Tile wall and floor tiles, the splashbacks fit behind ovens of all sizes – from standard through to Range and Aga.

The new Laura Ashley collection offers the toughened glass designs in eight sophisticated colour options and four signature prints selected from the archives, meaning there’s a style to suit all kitchen colour schemes.

Instantly add pattern and colour to your kitchen with one of these decorative patterned splashbacks. Cost effective and extremely easy to fit in just three simple steps, each design is supplied with a self-adhesive backing. All you have to do is peel the backing, stick the splashback to a flat wall and use a silicone sealant around the edges.

The Wicker design above is a reworked archive print that has been faithfully reproduced on glass to create a stunning focal point behind the cooker. The design is available in the Charcoal or a soft Dove grey, both great on-trend colours for the modern day kitchen.

Made from toughened glass all of the designs can withstand the highest cooking temperatures without fear of the glass cracking and can be easily wiped clean with a damp cloth.

Probably the most recognisable of the four prints is the Oriental Garden, also currently available in the existing range of wallpaper and fabrics. This stunning design, one of Laura Ashley’s best sellers, is a bold but beautiful choice for kitchens because it’s not often you see such decorative patterns being used so prominently. This design is also available in the Charcoal and Soft Grey.

There’s no denying the power of the colour copper when it comes to kitchens right now! It’s the perfect accent colour to so many materials, adding a warming feel to natural woods and cooler stone. The new Copper splashback in the range has a subtle metallic finish to really make it shine, creating a stunning statement finish.

This simple sleek Midnight colourway adds a real depth of colour to the wall space behind the cooker, almost zoning it off. This matt darkness is so versatile, the perfect colour to beautifully enhance neutrals walls, wooden cabinetry, cool chrome and exposed brick.

The new collection comes in a range of sizes. The printed designs are available in 600 x 750mm, 900 x 750xxm with prices from £198. Plain core palette designs are available in 600 x 750mm, 900 x 750mm and 990 x 750mm with prices starting from £148. All designs will be available online to buy from 25th September.