Clever tricks to make your kitchen look more expensive

Want to jazz up your kitchen but don’t have the budget for a total refurb? Follow these tips and tricks to make your kitchen look more expensive, without forking out an arm and a leg…

Add beautiful lighting fixtures

Beautiful lighting can boost your kitchen’s appeal in no time. If your current lighting fixtures are a bit dull or dated, add a statement pendant shade or filament lightbulb and see what a difference it makes to your kitchen.

Clear your fridge door

We’re all for decorating your fridge door with postcards, drawings and photographs, stuck on with brightly coloured fridge magnets collected from around the world. But if you want to make your kitchen look more expensive, we’d highly recommend clearing your fridge to give your kitchen a cleaner and crisper appearance.

Declutter your worktops

Go as minimalist as you can on your worksurfaces for an expensive look. Get rid of any paper, shopping lists, toys and recycling. If you have the cupboard space you could even clear away appliances such as your toaster and kettle for that super slick finish.

Flirt with flowers

Pretty plants and flowers add a fresh touch and make it look like you take pride in your decor. They also make your kitchen smell lovely, which is always a bonus.

Update cupboard handles

Give your kitchen an instant refresh by replacing cupboard handles. Go for a sleek stainless steel or a rustic wooden touch.

Add art

We don’t always associate the kitchen with artwork, but adding a piece of art can work wonders and make your kitchen look more stylish and expensive.

Accessorise with copper

Go for matching copper accessories and appliances for an expensive look that is very much on trend.

Add a stylish splashback

A new splashback is an inexpensive way to give your kitchen a new lease of life. Choose a brightly coloured splashback or one with an interesting pattern to make a bold statement.

Welcome a wine fridge

A wine fridge or wine rack is a sure fire way to add class and elegance to your kitchen. If you don’t have any space within your cabinetry, use empty wall space to build a rack where you can display your favourite bottles.