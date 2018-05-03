The new tile design making a big impression on Instagram

Love for the Lily Pad tile on Instagram has made Ripples' new design its most in-demand tile of 2018!

This new statement tile design from Ripples has gone crazy in the popularity stakes! And it has @thefrugality to thank for its Instagram fame.

Stylist and general trend-setter Alex Stedman is the face behind The Frugality, one of the UK’s leading lifestyle blogs. Alex candidly shares stories and updates of her home renovations via Instagram – which we confess we’re totally addicted to! It’s here that we suspect eagle-eyed shoppers first spotted the new Lily Pad tile design, used to create a stunning en-suite bathroom in Alex’s stylish home.

‘In the month that followed The Frugality featuring the Lily Pad tiles in the shower room, enquiries to Ripples via Instagram alone more than tripled.’ confirmed a spokesperson for Ripples. ‘ We have seen first hand the effect that a social media platform has on consumer behaviour. It has been truly exciting for Ripples!’

This shot has generated 9,333 likes and counting! The blue grey tiles in the fabulously stylish en-suite bathroom, are perfectly enhanced by the bold as brass shower fittings. The co-ordinating wall paint is ‘Breton blue’ by Dulux.

Enquire at your nearest store: Lily Pad tiles, £3.96 per tile, Ripples

Video Of The Week

The Lily Pad design demonstrates how even the most stylised pattern can still feel bespoke. You can can choose to lay the tiles in a uniform ‘star burst’ pattern, just as Alex has done. Or you could shake things up by mixing the pattern formula to create a more random look, as demonstrated above.

The bold ‘feature tiled wall’ contrasts with classic white metro tiles, which feature on the joining shower wall. A third honeycomb surface appears on the floor, making for a triumphant design trio.

Love a bathroom makeover? Before and after: Wow-factor wallpaper transforms this family bathroom

How would you work with the new Lily Pad tile?