Singer Cat Burns’ kitchen proves that bold is better - her chosen tile design continues to be a big trend in 2026

The kitchen trends for 2026 are some of my favourite yet - earthy colour palettes, interesting tile placements and texture that adds depth to a design. Singer Cat Burns has made the most out of these stylish techniques with her 70's-inspired new kitchen that oozes terracotta goodness.

Tiles are the best way to add dimension and interest to a kitchen design, and they're practical too, adding wipeable surfaces that you don't need to worry about. So why not make them a design moment too?

The checkerboard tile trend is one that we don't see slowing down in 2026 - it's a simple way to make a statement. Cat Burns' kitchen shows why you should give it a try.

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I was immediately wowed when I saw Cat Burns' kitchen - when kitchen designs are unique and bold the design decisions really pay off, and her 70's inspired look certainly delivers.

The dark wood slab cabinet doors are offset by the statement brown and cream checkerboard tiles, creating a dramatic look. The handy part of using earthy tones in a kitchen in 2026 is the fact that they pair so well with natural materials, like wooden cabinets, helping to create a down-to-earth look that doesn't date.

While this kitchen design is clearly retro-inspired, it still feels contemporary in its approach.

'Checkerboard tiles are a great option for a kitchen, this is largely driven by a broader shift toward nostalgic, soulful interiors. This classic pattern has been used for centuries, giving it a sense of historical depth that naturally anchors a colour scheme,' explains Lesley Taylor, founder and interior designer at Baked Tiles.

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(Image credit: Claybrook)

Colour is a key way in which Cat has adapted the checkerboard tile trend to fit the colour palette of her home. Rather than a traditional black and white combination which can feel purposefully retro and harsh, a softer kitchen colour scheme feels more palatable.

'A key evolution within the trend is the move toward more contemporary colour pairings. Rather than the traditional high-contrast black and white, we’re seeing a rise in softer, combinations -particularly two lighter neutral tones such as warm beige with off-white. This subtler palette bring a calmer feel to the checkerboard pattern, making it easier to integrate into modern interiors without overwhelming the space,' adds Lesley.

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In Cat Burns' open-plan kitchen, the checkerboard design helps to add depth to the space and divides the two areas.

As Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra explains, 'It can subtly define the kitchen area without the need for changes in level or material, giving the space its own identity while still allowing everything to feel connected.'

It's also important to get the layout of the tiles right for your intended look when choosing a checkerboard design. Lindsey adds that, 'Laying checkerboard tiles on a diagonal introduces a sense of movement and flow. It’s also a practical design trick - diagonal layouts can help to visually soften awkward angles and disguise uneven room proportions, making them particularly effective in irregularly shaped spaces or open plan living where one room flows into the next.'

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