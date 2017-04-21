What’s hot in homes this year? Expect to see round mirrors, changeable wallpaper and flashes of pink…

If you love pinning inspirational interiors images and think nothing of trawling for hours in search of the perfect home style then you might be interested to know that the clever folks over at Pinterest have been analysing their huge online community to spot up-and-coming trends for their new Spring report. The online equivalent of a moodboard is bursting with inspiration for your home so its no surprise that the style savvy users uber fast at catching on new developments and ideas in the world of interiors. With Scandi style and woven wall hangings making waves last year, this year takes the form of bold (and easy) wallpapers, decorative storage with plenty of opportunity for DIY and a lush blush hue. Take a look at our nine favourite trends from the list:

Self-adhesive wallpaper: Searches up 344%

Flexible, durable, beautiful, what more do you want from wallpaper? Gone are the days of wonky wallpaper, this stuff is so easy to install and doesn’t even require adhesive paste, reducing cost and requiring minimal effort. It can also be removed without leaving any residue on the wall – perfect for those of us who change our minds regularly. There’s a huge range of wall murals, posters, feature walls and full wall displays, so there’s is something to suit every style and budget.

Round mirrors: Searches up 35%

The chicest of all mirror shapes, circular mirrors will make bathrooms, living rooms and hallways feel updated and new. Paired with an abundance of features from white tiles to stacks of pictures, the army of Pinners are loving this bathroom focal point and have come up with loads of ways to nail the look…

Terracotta: Searches up 35%

Forecasted well before 2017, this one won’t come as a surprise to interior-savvy folks. Embrace warm, earthy tones throughout your home for a rustic and timeless vibe.

Shower plants: Searches up by 302%

In case you haven’t noticed, we’re plant obsessed. And for those who have already embraced the botanical trend in their bathrooms, you’re already half-way there. This trend works particularly well with hanging plants if you have a small bathroom, as they fill space away from the edge of the room. And, of course, they practically water themselves!

Storage: Searches up 160%

Too many clothes and not enough space for them? There’s a solution for that which doesn’t involve shoving them into refuse bags or crowding them onto coat hangers. Think vintage trunks, stylish luggage and baskets – perfect for storing your winter clothes when the warm weather finally kicks in.

Pink accents: Searches up 70%

Pink is back, and we’re so happy about it. Perfect if you’re aiming for a subtle, feminine look in your home but also works as a neutral. Our favourite shade has to be dusty pink, which can be easily injected into any room for a dose of sophistication and works well with grey tones, white walls, dark palettes, the lot!

Vertical bar carts: Searches up 303%

If you love entertaining, this is a must have. Perfect for storing drinks and displaying objects, as well as saving space in a way that no wheeled version ever could. And, you can make it yourself. All you need is shelves, a splash of paint, your favourite beverages and you’re good to go.

Decorate with hats and jewellery: Searches up 155%

Why decorate your walls with photos and paintings when you can hang hats and jewellery? This quirky trend provides instant character and acts as a storage solution – a great way to personalise any space.

9: Alternative closets: Searches up by 50%

Having your clothes on display is the trend du jour. A simple, wooden frame is all you need and your clothes will do the talking.