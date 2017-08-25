Pinterest’s ‘Back to Reality’ report shows what's trending for the new term. Here's how to make your student room the envy of all your peers

A new term means a fresh start. Whether you’re starting your first year at university or returning to continue your studies, chances are your student digs are going to need a little TLC.

Pinterest’s ‘Back to Reality’ report shows that university students are busy looking for ideas for their new pads that are easy, affordable and a reflection of their personality.

These are seven of the top trends they’ve identified that will ensure that your new room looks stylish and feels homely.

Removable décor – searches up 344 per cent

Pinners are going crazy for temporary wallpaper. It’s an excellent way to give characterless dorm rooms and student houses an injection of personality without upsetting the landlord.

Hard-to-kill houseplants – searches up 111 per cent

Fed up of high-maintenance plants that barely survive a week or two after you buy them? There are plenty of options for houseplants that are low maintenance and will survive no matter how much you neglect them.

String lights – searches up 23 per cent

Ever the favourite, fairy lights are even more popular than they were last year. From quirky cactus designs to stylish copper, fairy lights are the perfect way to add cosy lighting to a room.

Neon signs – searches up 197 per cent

No longer just for dive bars, neon letters and shapes are popping up in homes across the globe, according to Pinterest. Buy ready-made signs, or create your own with the letters, colours, fonts and symbols of your choice.

Felt letter signs – searches up 42 per cent

Personalise your door or living room with a favourite quote or leave a message for your housemates – whether that’s positive or a negative ‘clean up your mess’ message!

Macramé wall hangings – searches up 104 per cent

Macramé is having a resurgence, and it’s not only in plant hangers. Macramé wall hangings will cover imperfections in your student room and give it a stylish, bohemian look – make your own or buy one ready made.

DIY drawer organisers – searches up 30 per cent

Tidy home, tidy mind – important when you’re trying to get the grades at university! It seems that more people this year are considering how best to organise their room. Hint – old shoe boxes make brilliant drawer dividers. Otherwise, head to Lakeland.