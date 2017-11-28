It might be time to flip your Christmas tree. We call it The Stranger Things effect....

It is unclear just how the upside-down Christmas tree came to be an actual trend and not a hilarious parody of Pinterest mishaps, but it turns out that upside down Christmas trees are all the rage this year.

Yes, it sounds like a recipe for disaster. Can you image the needles falling everywhere? Yikes! But hotel-to-the-stars Claridges has jumped on board with its own, rather dazzling, version of this Stranger Things trend, designed by none other than the Chanel maestro himself Karl Lagerfeld.

If you want to jump on board the Upside down craze, there are plenty of ways you can spin, flip and reverse this trend. Why not go for the chandelier effect? It is quite the vision!

Or, you could try putting presents at the top of your Christmas tree, as this fabulous installation depicts.

Even our beloved high street retailers are getting in on the act.

This 7ft Christmas tree has been fitted with 200 pre-lit LEDs and is guaranteed to make the most of your limited floor space. We think they could be on to a winner here.

However you decide to view this wacky trend, it is incredibly practical, just think of all the floor space you’ll have at your disposal. And you’re sure to be the toast of the town at your annual Christmas party.

Are you daring enough to try the upside down Christmas tree trend this year? The jury is out on this one.