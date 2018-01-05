Get a Hotel Luxe bedroom with these four glam buys

Add a touch of elegance to your boudoir by combining these key pieces from ideal Home and Very

The Hotel Luxe theme is one of our all-time favourites here at Idealhome.co.uk. And contrary to the way it looks, it needn’t be hugely expensive or difficult to achieve. It should, however, come with a warning – once, you’ve tried it, you may never want to get out of bed ever again!

Start with a deep divan featuring a plush headboard, and furniture in sophisticated chrome and mirrored finishes that reflects the light in style. Add wow with feature lighting, and finish by layering up the bed with indulgent textures, such as silk and faux fur. Need a hand in making a start? You can’t go wrong with these pieces from the Ideal Home collection at Very.

The bed

For a timeless statement piece that offers comfort and style, choose a beautiful upholstered and buttoned headboard. Rich velvet in a delicate silver is a classic pick. Team with bedlinen in similar shimmering shades, which can be hidden away at bedtime within the bed’s lift-up store.

Buy now: Ideal Home Allure lift-up storage bed frame, from £599, Very

The pendant light

Hanging a standout pendant like this one above your bed will introduce grandeur. Crystal designs cascade twinkling rainbows around the room, while bedside lights in an antique glass finish add another layer to this opulent scheme.

Buy now: Ideal Home Glass cloche ceiling light, £130, Very

The dressing table

Mirrored furniture has a touch of Art Deco opulence. The surface will create light, creating an illusion of extra space – and a more flattering atmosphere for applying make-up! Details like the crystal drawer knob add a glam finishing touch.

Buy now: Ideal Home Parisian Smoked Mirror Dressing Table, £219, Very

The bedding

For a cosy feel that exudes glamour, choose bedlinen in soft silver tones with an intricate pattern like this geo design. Then pile on plush pillows in luxurious textures – try faux fur and silk featuring sparkling sequins and crystals. You’ll want to dive right in!

Buy now: Ideal Home Vienna Velvet Panel Geo Duvet Cover Set, from £39, Very

Sweet dreams, glamour fans!