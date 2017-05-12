Give your bedroom a comfortable and laid-back vibe with dusty blues and easy greys for relaxed nights and calm mornings

In the mood for some DIY? Transform your bedroom this weekend with these simple decorating tips. You needn’t do all of them – feel free to pick and choose.

1 COVER THE HEADBOARD

Go for a grown-up abstract pattern like this, rather than seaside motifs you’ll tire of. An upholstered headboard really stands out against dark walls like these, making the room feel extra special.

Buy now: Headboard upholstered in Native Abstrait in Indigo, £62.25 per m, Casadeco at Jane Clayton

2 REFRESH THE FLOOR

Create a casual vibe by painting floorboards white and adding textured rugs. White floors offer a brightening and balancing effect that contrasts with the darker colours in the rest of the scheme.

Buy now: Blue Denim Indian Cotton Chindi rug, from £12.50, Second Nature

3 CHOOSE SOFT COTTON LINEN

This brushed check looks cosier than crisp white sheets and ties in with the patterned headboard and walls. Pile on the cushions for an even more cosseting feel.

Buy now: Nordic Nights Haze bedding set, from £80, Cloth & Clay at John Lewis

4 PUT UP A RAW WOOD SHELF

Add rustic style with reclaimed wood. This simple shelf adds interest to the walls and provides a handy ledge for favourite pieces. For a cohesive feel, choose other wooden furniture in similar tones, like the chest of drawers here.

Buy now: Industrial wood and metal hanging shelves, £50 for two, Cox & Cox

5 GIVE WALLS TEXTURE

Go for a relaxed vibe using textured wallpaper. If you’re not keen on wallpaper or ‘bumpy bits’, don’t worry – wall paint on its own will still give you the colour. but with the smoothness you want.

Buy now: Paintable white Anaglypta textured wallpaper, £12.98 per roll, Wallpaper Direct, painted in Denim Drift matt emulsion, £40.99 for 5ltr, Dulux

6 ADD A STRIPED CURTAIN

Make sure the stripes are blurred, not sharp, for relaxed style. For truly laid-back chic, let curtains hang from floor to ceiling like the fabric is fluttering in a gentle sea breeze.

Buy now: Biscay curtain, from £71, Natural Curtain Company

This feature originally appeared in Ideal Home, May 2017.

Image credits: David Brittain

