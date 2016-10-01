There's more to this Oxfordshire townhouse than first meets the eye...
Spoil your guests with some simple but beautiful finishing touches
If you like pattern, you should probably head to Wales right now!
Give your small bedroom substance and style with these smart decorating ideas
Think it's too early to talk Christmas? Aldi don't think so...
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house tours, project advice and more
By submitting your information, you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy & Cookies Policy.
Get your stove and chimney ready in time for winter
This fabulous choice of flooring is great for adding personality to a space
Brilliant by name and nature, white paint is the strongest style statement of all. Here's what you need to know…
Not feeling the benefit of your central heating system? Check your radiators are in good working order
Give an old piece of furniture a new lease of life and fresh purpose with a clever revamp