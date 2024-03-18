Dunelm is selling a gorgeous glass table lamp that looks identical to one from The White Company – but £120 cheaper

Dunelm has been on the ball recently with their new homeware launches, giving some of our favourite high-end brands a run for their money in the home decor department. Our most recent obsession is the high-street hero's new Tuscany Table Lamp, which we think looks just like one from The White Company – but £120 less.

In case you didn't know, we've officially declared 2024 the year where we see lighting trends boom. Whether you're on board with social media's newfound love for wireless lamps or are one to stick to traditional wired living room lighting ideas, rest assured there's something for everyone.

So, if you're looking to achieve The White Company's coveted 'quiet luxury' look but can't quite cough up the spennier price tag, Dunelm's new table lamp is a sure winner to instantly make a living room look expensive – even on a budget.

Dunelm Tuscany table lamp

Tuscany Table Lamp £55 at Dunelm Complete with a faux silk shade, this lamp's design features a clear glass cylinder with a black base. Don't fuss over finding a wire to switch the lamp on and off. Simply touch the base to switch on and off, and press to dim. Pimlico Table Lamp £175 at The White Company Add a sleek, minimalist and modern touch to any room. Within its chunky clear-glass base, you can see the solid metal stand that runs through it, adding a flash of added interest.

Dunelm's Tuscany Table Lamp is a sophisticated dream and to us, looks so much more expensive than it actually is. It's design features a clear glass cylinder with a contrasting base, complete with a faux silk shade that looks oh-so-stylish. Better yet, it comes with a three-stage dimmer for truly setting the ambience to your preference for an evening in.

The table lamp is available in three gorgeous colourways: black, gold, and chrome to suit your living room colour scheme. However, our personal favourite has definitely got to be the black colourway as it's the most comparable to the stunning Pimlico Table Lamp from The White Company.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

The difference is pretty uncanny, and at the price difference, it's a must-buy if you've had this style of table lamp on your radar for a while. What's more, it's simply one of a handful of The White Company alternatives we've come across lately – a £19.99 Home Bargains dupe for the Southwold Table Lamp being the most recent.

We first spotted this stunning alternative through an Instagram reel posted by Sophie Higgs (@home_by_the_cloud) showcasing Dunelm's Tuscany Table Lamp as a lookalike for The White Company, which has since been viewed over 360,000 times with many comments praising the bargain buy.

A post shared by Sophie Higgs (@home_by_the_cloud) A photo posted by on

'Awesome find, looks perfect in your gorgeous hallway,' with another saying, 'What an amazing find! This is a fab dupe!' Needless to say, fans in the comments were just as impressed by this find as we were – and it's easy to see why.

We think this table lamp will look ideal on a sideboard in a small hallway, on top of a decluttered bedside table in a bedroom, or as a beautiful piece to decorate above your living room fireplace.

With its minimalist and monochromatic design, it's sure to have a place anywhere in your home.