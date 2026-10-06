Habitat’s new lighting range is perfect for making your home feel effortlessly snug and stylish – 6 cosy picks that prove it
They'll make your home seem instantly cosier
It’s a little-known secret that Habitat produces some of the most stylish lighting you can shop for on a budget, and their recent drop might be their best-looking yet. If you’re looking for cosy lighting to illuminate your autumn, you’ve landed in the right place.
If you’re looking to nail the year’s lighting trends, I’m not lying when I say Habitat is the first place you should look this season. Packed with cosy colourways, realtor shapes and even the odd wicker lamp, Habitat’s AW26 range is perfect for making your home stylish and snug.
Habitat’s range of new lamps looks so good, I simply couldn’t choose a favourite. So, I’ve rounded up my 6 top picks instead.
I have no words for this lamp over than fabulous. Fringe and tassels have the the glamourously retro trend of the year, and this lamp is as opulent as it looks cosy.
The lamp reminds me of a tulip. It's made from a gorgeous light blue glass which, coincedentially, happens to be one of the hottest colour trends of the year.
This year, Burrowcore has quietly replaced Cottagecore as a cosy home decor trend. With lighting at its core, it’s all about making your interiors resemble the interiors of your favourite childhood storybook - think Beatrix Potter. Habitat’s latest lighting range, with their mix of natural materials and warm colourways, nails this trend.
If you’re looking to give your home an autumnal upgrade, I highly recommend any one of these six lighting options.
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Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!