It’s a little-known secret that Habitat produces some of the most stylish lighting you can shop for on a budget, and their recent drop might be their best-looking yet. If you’re looking for cosy lighting to illuminate your autumn, you’ve landed in the right place.

If you’re looking to nail the year’s lighting trends , I’m not lying when I say Habitat is the first place you should look this season. Packed with cosy colourways, realtor shapes and even the odd wicker lamp , Habitat’s AW26 range is perfect for making your home stylish and snug.

Habitat’s range of new lamps looks so good, I simply couldn’t choose a favourite. So, I’ve rounded up my 6 top picks instead.

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This year, Burrowcore has quietly replaced Cottagecore as a cosy home decor trend. With lighting at its core, it’s all about making your interiors resemble the interiors of your favourite childhood storybook - think Beatrix Potter. Habitat’s latest lighting range, with their mix of natural materials and warm colourways, nails this trend.

If you’re looking to give your home an autumnal upgrade, I highly recommend any one of these six lighting options.

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