IKEA’s £12 rack with hooks was made with tiny hallways in mind – it’s one clever design feature means it takes up virtually no space

If you have a small hallway, you’ll already know that space can come at a premium. But luckily for you, I spotted a genius new space-saving rack with retractable hooks in IKEA's new PS Collection, and it’s perfect for tiny hallways.

Last month, I was lucky enough to preview IKEA’s latest PS Collection at IKEA HQ in Älmhult, Sweden. Amongst the high-ticket statement pieces, I was truly impressed by this simple yet effective storage solution.

Simply named Rack with 5 hooks, this rack will help whip your hallway ideas into shape in no time. Here’s why I think it is great for small spaces.

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IKEA IKEA PS 2026 Rack With 5 Hooks - Solid Birch £12 at IKEA

It’s no secret that the IKEA PS Collection has seriously impressed the Ideal Home team. From its viral flexible floor lamp to the Scandi-cool sofa bed ,

The latest to impress is, without doubt, this clever hallway storage solution. I have a teeny tiny hallway, and space really does come at a premium. Honestly, there is nothing more rage-inducing and overstimulating than stumbling over coats, bags and shoes left by the front door. And while the John Lewis Fold Out 3 Tier Shoe Rack (£85) is perfect for keeping shoes stashed away, without taking up much horizontal space, this rack is equally ideal for hanging bags, coats and scarves.

The Rack with 5 hooks has five retractable hooks that you can click back into place when not in use. This means that it takes up very little space. It’s a modern twist on the classic Shaker peg rail, featuring bold blue pegs against the birch wood. The entire PS Collection has an emphasis on ‘playful functionality’, and I think these pegs nail the brief.

(Image credit: IKEA)

The cheery blue tone is great for adding a pop of colour to your hallway, while its space-saving feature makes it a practical choice for small homes.

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‘When you live in a small space, you need easy ways to get things off the floor and up on the walls. IKEA PS 2026 rack with 5 hooks looks just as great whether in use or not – it offers more than a practical function,’ designer Ellen Hallström said of her design.

‘Since the hooks only stick out when you use them, the rack takes up very little space. Also, it’s a nice way of displaying things and works perfectly for hanging up the IKEA PS 2026 mirror.’

I’ve been so impressed with the retractable hooks, I’ve gone down a bit of a rabbit hole to find similar, clever storage ideas - here are a few I found.

Artis Artis Indoor/outdoor Stainless Steel Folding Wall Hanger £12.99 at Amazon Able to hold up to 15 hangers at a time, this clever wall hanger clicks back into place when not in use - taking up practically no space on your wall. DUSK Rachel Arch Front Seated Storage - Terracotta £129 at Dusk Part seat, part storage box, I had to inlcude this Dusk option becuase of it's excellent price and stunning look. If you're looking to make a statement, this is the ottoman for you. Argos Home Argos Home Wall Hung Coat Stand - Natural £25 at Argos This vertical coat stand has a stunning Scandi look, whilst offering a practical solution if you're short on space. It's perfect for small hallways.

If space comes at a premium in your home, this £12 solution is an excellent choice. What do you think?