IKEA’s £12 rack with hooks was made with tiny hallways in mind – it’s one clever design feature means it takes up virtually no space
I was so impressed when I saw this clever design in person
If you have a small hallway, you’ll already know that space can come at a premium. But luckily for you, I spotted a genius new space-saving rack with retractable hooks in IKEA's new PS Collection, and it’s perfect for tiny hallways.
Last month, I was lucky enough to preview IKEA’s latest PS Collection at IKEA HQ in Älmhult, Sweden. Amongst the high-ticket statement pieces, I was truly impressed by this simple yet effective storage solution.
Simply named Rack with 5 hooks, this rack will help whip your hallway ideas into shape in no time. Here’s why I think it is great for small spaces.
It’s no secret that the IKEA PS Collection has seriously impressed the Ideal Home team. From its viral flexible floor lamp to the Scandi-cool sofa bed,
The latest to impress is, without doubt, this clever hallway storage solution. I have a teeny tiny hallway, and space really does come at a premium. Honestly, there is nothing more rage-inducing and overstimulating than stumbling over coats, bags and shoes left by the front door. And while the John Lewis Fold Out 3 Tier Shoe Rack (£85) is perfect for keeping shoes stashed away, without taking up much horizontal space, this rack is equally ideal for hanging bags, coats and scarves.
The Rack with 5 hooks has five retractable hooks that you can click back into place when not in use. This means that it takes up very little space. It’s a modern twist on the classic Shaker peg rail, featuring bold blue pegs against the birch wood. The entire PS Collection has an emphasis on ‘playful functionality’, and I think these pegs nail the brief.
The cheery blue tone is great for adding a pop of colour to your hallway, while its space-saving feature makes it a practical choice for small homes.
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‘When you live in a small space, you need easy ways to get things off the floor and up on the walls. IKEA PS 2026 rack with 5 hooks looks just as great whether in use or not – it offers more than a practical function,’ designer Ellen Hallström said of her design.
‘Since the hooks only stick out when you use them, the rack takes up very little space. Also, it’s a nice way of displaying things and works perfectly for hanging up the IKEA PS 2026 mirror.’
I’ve been so impressed with the retractable hooks, I’ve gone down a bit of a rabbit hole to find similar, clever storage ideas - here are a few I found.
If space comes at a premium in your home, this £12 solution is an excellent choice. What do you think?
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!