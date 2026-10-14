My take on Benjamin Moore's 2027 Colour of the Year – and why I'd use it in my own home as a lover of bold shades that stand the test of time

Paint brand Benjamin Moore has announced Webster Green HC-130 – 'a quintessential green' – as its colour of the year for 2027. It continues this year's trend towards earthy and nature-inspired trends.

Webster Green is a confident take on green as an ultimately elegant shade, and comes hot on the heels of the shades other brands have recently named as their year-defining colour selections, including Dulux's Soulful Sage, Little Greene's Marle and Graham & Brown's Rose Earth.

I'm struck by how well these different Colours of the Year complement each other, all offering a classic approach to colour that feels effortless and timeless. 'Webster Green reflects this appeal by pairing reassuring stability with optimistic energy,' says Helen Shaw, Director of Marketing (International) at Benjamin Moore.

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(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

To me, green feels like a truly British colour – one that's woven into the history of home decorating, from the botanical greens of William Morris and the Arts & Crafts movement through to rich olive greens of mid-century modern. And sage green has long been a go-to in any well-designed modern country home. Green is a colour that's proven itself to be reassuringly trend-proof time and time again.

Psychologically speaking, green has an immediate connection to nature that makes it feel calming and restorative. It's a safe shade, and I definitely don't mean that in a negative way! It can sit very comfortably in any home, whether it's period or modern, small or large – it brings colour confidence and adds character to make any room feel supremely liveable.

Science backs up our love affair with green. Green's the easiest colour for the human eye to process, and our eyes have evolved to make us able to see a broader range of greens than any other colour. We're comfortable and feel at home immersed in green, and that's why it works so brilliantly in our homes.

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

What I like about Webster Green specifically is that it's got an intensity to it. It still offers the relaxing qualities green is so renowned for, but it has an added element of drama because it's more richly pigmented than a classic soft sage. Pick Webster Green, and it's going to bring energy and make a statement – something I'm always on the hunt for when choosing colours for my own home. Even better, thanks to its enduring style credentials, I won't need to change it up when the next trend cycle rolls around!

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Benjamin Moore has put together a curated palette of accompanying colours to anchor and enhance Webster Green, all of which speak to the same considered approach to grounding colours. Tawny browns (Antique Copper and Townsend Harbor Brown), dusky pastels (Wild Aster, Nelson Blue, gentle off-whites and elegant ochres are the name of the game. My verdict? This is a supremely versatile collection of colours that can be used in ways that will feel fresh and modern in any room – considered but full of character and personality.

I always feel inspired when I look at colours in a new way, and my creative brain is bursting with ideas for my own home. My hallway is crying out for a bold but elegant new look, and this palette could be exactly what I'm looking for.

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