Habitat's fan favourite £35 cast iron casserole dish just dropped in this autumn hue – not even Le Creuset is selling this on-trend colour yet

Habitat has unveiled its ever-popular bargain Cast Iron Casserole Dish in a brand new shade, Chocolate, and I think it's the closest the supermarket brand has come yet to nailing the Le Creuset look.
Usually, investing in one of the best cast iron cookware brands means spending hundreds of pounds, but the 3.3 litre version of this dish is available for just £35.00 via the Habitat website or you can size up to 5.3 litres for just £10 more.
Not only is this warm hue the perfect way to tap into the brown kitchens trend for 2025, it's also an ideal buy for the start of autumn – just imagine the sumptuous soups and stews cooking away in it on your hob.
Though I have the fortunate job of testing cookware for our guides to the best non-stick pans and the best saucepan sets during work hours, I also absolutely love shopping for a bargain when I'm off the clock so I'm already very familiar with this Habitat bestseller.
I bought the (now discontinued) light green version of this pot for my Mum when she moved into a new house last year and after using it regularly since, I can see why it gets rave reviews from shoppers.
Just like a classic Le Creuset dish, this Habitat pot has an enamel coating on the interior which means you don't need to season it before you get started with cooking.
It's also suitable for all hob types and I've found the 3.3 litre version very versatile for everyday cooking – it came in exceptionally handy for many elements of last year's Christmas dinner too.
Le Creuset is not currently selling its iconic Cast Iron Round Casserole in brown, the closest you can get is the burgundy hue Garnet from £209 , so if you've fallen for this shade then this Habitat dish is the way to go.
Can you see yourself picking up this affordable alternative for autumn?
