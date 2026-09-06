Around four months ago I started using the Ninja EverClad Stainless Steel 5-Piece Set. In my original full length review I noted that this pan set offers both functionality and quality. So it’s a good choice if you’re in the market for one of the best saucepan sets.

I’d already made the switch to stainless steel saucepans a while ago, but completely ditching the non-stick on frying pans was daunting to me. I had to put my non-stick frying pans out of reach in the spare bedroom, to stop myself from defaulting to them.

Now, four months on, it’s safe to say those frying pans never made their way back into my kitchen and I’ve been happily cooking on stainless steel ever since. Here’s my update on what I’ve learnt using these pans over a longer period; the good, and the bad.

1. I’m definitely getting the hang of stainless steel frying pans

During my initial review, there were a few things that I didn’t exactly nail. One of them was frying fish to perfection. But as you can see in this photo of fried seabass fillets, I’ve perfected the art of creating a crisp skin and succulent flakey texture without any sticking.

For fish and meat, the trick is taking it out of the fridge 30 minutes before cooking and thoroughly patting it dry with kitchen towel. And I’ve learnt to resist the temptation to turn the heat down too low as well.

What I would say is that for things I don’t cook frequently, like pancakes, I have to hop online for a reminder of the best stainless steel specific cooking method. Because I know that if I dive straight in without that reminder, I won’t get the best from the pans.

I also know that I’m easily distracted in the kitchen, so if I’m preheating a frying pan, I set a two minute timer. This reminds me to test for the leidenfrost effect and usually means I nail the initial pan preheat, which is key to avoiding sticking.

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2. I feel reassured that non-stick coatings aren’t flaking off into my food

It is a bit more effort to cook in stainless steel frying pans, and as I said above, I have to go to extra steps like timing the preheat. But I feel like I’ve embraced the challenge and learnt a new cooking skill. And now I don’t have to scrutinise the type of non-stick coating on my pans for fear of toxic chemicals, because I no longer need non-stick pans at all.

3. My husband loves them too

Since I’m usually in the kitchen reviewing kitchen appliances, my husband doesn’t get much of a look in when it comes to cooking. So while he had used the saucepans for the odd tin of beans and soup, it’s not surprising that he shied away from the frying pans for several weeks.

(Image credit: Future)

However, he is the pancake cook in our house, so when we recently had a craving for crepes with banana and chocolate spread, I walked him through making them in the stainless steel frying pan.

And I was surprised when, at the end of the batch of pancakes, he declared that he actually preferred using this frying pan. He thought it cooked very evenly and using it was much easier than our old sort-of-non-stick ceramic frying pans.

3. They feel robust and hardwearing

We’ve all had the odd dodgy spatula that’s a bit melted at the end, and many of us are now realising that’s probably not ideal. I’m in the process of trying to replace most of my cooking utensils with wooden and metal ones. So naturally I love that I don’t have to stress about using metal utensils in these pans.

(Image credit: Future)

Incidentally, I also noted in the original review that the pans are pretty weighty. So it's worth saying that for me personally this hasn’t been an issue over the last four months. I think I’ve got used to the weight and simply don’t give it a second thought anymore. But that’s not to say it won’t still be an issue for some people.

4. There are some downsides

So far, I’ve managed to avoid the temptation to put them in the dishwasher. The saucepans are generally quick and easy to clean and have stayed looking pristine. But the frying pans are becoming a bit of a chore, and if you like to keep your cookware immaculate, this could be a sticking point for you.

After a few uses, I start to notice brown fatty deposits up the sides of the frying pans. These stains don’t come off with normal hot soapy water, so periodically I have to spend extra time giving them a deeper clean.

Image 1 of 2 The before and after of the cleaning process (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

I usually use bicarbonate of soda for the deep clean, scrubbing the powder into the pan in a thick paste. It gets the job done but still requires a good amount of elbow grease. Last time, I spent 10 minutes on one pan, though arguably, I had left it a bit longer than I should.

Personally, I have a bit of a ‘cooks kitchen’ philosophy, whereby I expect the things in my kitchen to look like I use them, because I do. But if you’re fastidious about keeping your cookware like new, I think this will start to bother you quite quickly.