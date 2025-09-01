You don't need to trawl the internet for a replica of your gran's 70s Le Creuset dish – the brand just reinvented it for 2025
The iconic Volcanic shade just had the vintage treatment
French cookware brand Le Creuset has launched a new collection with a twist, redesigning its iconic cast iron pans with a new shape and handle revived from its archive.
The Modern Heritage collection, which is available to buy now from the Le Creuset UK website, draws inspiration from years gone by as part of the celebration of the brand's centenary year.
With the incorporation of vintage features, these striking new designs are certainly a departure from recent releases. Here's a breakdown of the pieces so you can decide what you think.
The biggest talking points from the Modern Heritage collection are the new scalloped sides and looped lid handles, with the stainless steel element also marking a departure from the usual cast iron knobs on the pans.
Available in Volcanic (which is the brand's bestselling colour of all time), Cerise, Meringue, Azure, Sea Salt and Flint, the collection takes its shape from the Le Creuset products of the 1960s and 70s, such as this one which is still available to buy via Etsy.
With its mix of classic and modern, this collection is certainly provoking a range of opinions within the Ideal Home team, especially when it comes to practicality.
'I kind of like its retro vibes,' says our Deputy Digital Editor Rebecca Knight, 'but I worry it's going to be a nightmare to store with those handles.'
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
While it's true that the mix of handle types might make stacking a bit tricky, Ideal Home's Sleep Editor feels like this revised look is a positive step. 'I love my old-school Le Creuset cookware, but its cast iron build is HEAVY and I've always found the handles quite small and awkward to pick up with oven gloves when the dish is hot,' says Amy. 'This new design looks easier to grip and balance the weight.'
The Modern Heritage collection isn't the only surprise in store for Le Creuset fans either, with the rest of the brand's autumnal releases also including the revival of the stoneware Halloween dishes including the pumpkin casserole in a brand new colour.
The Pumpkin Round Cast Iron Casserole is available now to buy via Le Creuset for £349 and features the sparkling coating of Flamme Dorée, a celebratory shade launched earlier in the year. That's not the only product launched to celebrate the start of autumn either, with a whole host of more affordable options also available. I've listed the highlights below.
If you have one of the best air fryers, there's no limit to the number of mini dishes you can whip up in this pint-sized pumpkin!
If you're a cookware fan like I am this huge launch might just be the thing to cure your end of summer blues. Do you have a standout favourite?
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.