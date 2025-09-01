You don't need to trawl the internet for a replica of your gran's 70s Le Creuset dish – the brand just reinvented it for 2025

French cookware brand Le Creuset has launched a new collection with a twist, redesigning its iconic cast iron pans with a new shape and handle revived from its archive.

The Modern Heritage collection, which is available to buy now from the Le Creuset UK website, draws inspiration from years gone by as part of the celebration of the brand's centenary year.

With the incorporation of vintage features, these striking new designs are certainly a departure from recent releases. Here's a breakdown of the pieces so you can decide what you think.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Modern Heritage Round Casserole £355.00 at Le Creuset Le Creuset's most famed shape (the Round Casserole) has a reimagined look with new scalloped edges and a looped handle. Le Creuset Cast Iron Modern Heritage Oval Baker £145 at Le Creuset Dubbed a 'low-profile baker', this versatile shape is the most affordable pick of this vintage-inspired collection. Le Creuset Cast Iron Modern Heritage Shallow Casserole £299 at Le Creuset I think this is the best Le Cresuet shape (as well as being criminally underrated) thanks to its wide base. It's tailor made for searing and braising.

The biggest talking points from the Modern Heritage collection are the new scalloped sides and looped lid handles, with the stainless steel element also marking a departure from the usual cast iron knobs on the pans.

Available in Volcanic (which is the brand's bestselling colour of all time), Cerise, Meringue, Azure, Sea Salt and Flint, the collection takes its shape from the Le Creuset products of the 1960s and 70s, such as this one which is still available to buy via Etsy.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

With its mix of classic and modern, this collection is certainly provoking a range of opinions within the Ideal Home team, especially when it comes to practicality.

'I kind of like its retro vibes,' says our Deputy Digital Editor Rebecca Knight, 'but I worry it's going to be a nightmare to store with those handles.'

While it's true that the mix of handle types might make stacking a bit tricky, Ideal Home's Sleep Editor feels like this revised look is a positive step. 'I love my old-school Le Creuset cookware, but its cast iron build is HEAVY and I've always found the handles quite small and awkward to pick up with oven gloves when the dish is hot,' says Amy. 'This new design looks easier to grip and balance the weight.'

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

The Modern Heritage collection isn't the only surprise in store for Le Creuset fans either, with the rest of the brand's autumnal releases also including the revival of the stoneware Halloween dishes including the pumpkin casserole in a brand new colour.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

The Pumpkin Round Cast Iron Casserole is available now to buy via Le Creuset for £349 and features the sparkling coating of Flamme Dorée, a celebratory shade launched earlier in the year. That's not the only product launched to celebrate the start of autumn either, with a whole host of more affordable options also available. I've listed the highlights below.

If you're a cookware fan like I am this huge launch might just be the thing to cure your end of summer blues. Do you have a standout favourite?