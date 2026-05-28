Ideal Home Awards 2026 Living Room Winners – our expert panel of judges has spoken and these are the brands and designs that stood out to them the most this year

It’s that time of the year again – Ideal Home’s Living Room Awards are back for 2026. Judged by an expert panel of Ideal Home editors, today we celebrate the brands and designs across 16 different categories that have impressed us the most this year.

From the best sofa of 2026 to the best TV and even the top living room lighting idea, this year’s winners cover all the bases. So if you’re looking for some inspiration for your lounge, this is the perfect place to start.

A living room is a multipurpose space that needs to be versatile, as well as comfortable and stylish – and these are only a few of the criteria the judges took into consideration when making their decisions, along with innovation, practicality and value for money.

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Best Sofa: King Living

(Image credit: King Living)

King Living and its sofas never cease to amaze me – so it’s no surprise that the brand takes home the top prize for the best sofa for the second time in a row.

The new King Living Delta 5 sofa, launched earlier this year and based on the brand’s existing Delta sofa, really impressed me and the judges with its cleverly integrated storage.

Storage sofas tend to be quite bulky but you’d never be able to tell this sofa comes with storage. And you often have to sacrifice high levels of comfort with storage styles – but not this one. The fact that it’s also modular and beautifully curved all made this a clear winner.

Highly commended: Schplendid Lionel sofa, DFS Cinesound Rowe 2 Corner 2 with 2 Consoles in Oyster Moretta fabric

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Best Use of Colour: Benjamin Moore

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

In recent years, people have been getting bolder with colour and paint ideas in their homes. Colour capping is one of the more recent paint trends – and one that Benjamin Moore’s single-handedly pioneered.

‘I love Benjamin Moore’s concept of colour-capping – the use of multiple tones from the same colour family in a single space is a great way to achieve a layered, elevated look,’ says Ideal Home’s Editor in Chief, Heather Young.

‘And because the tones are all taken from the same family, there’s little risk of clashing colours which makes it achievable for even novice decorators.’

Best Furniture: La Redoute

(Image credit: La Redoute)

We love small living room ideas here at Ideal Home, especially the creative and clever ones that don’t sacrifice style either. And the La Redoute Matheo Hideaway Cabinet Desk ticks all the boxes.

Not only is this hideaway cabinet desk extremely clever and space-saving (which I love to see), but it also looks so stylish owing to the arched shape and rattan inserts.

Highly commended: Danetti Giotto Natural Ceramic Coffee Table, Sofa.com Ciel Console Table

Best Wallpaper: Little Greene

(Image credit: Little Greene)

Whimsy is a word that’s been on everyone’s lips lately – more specifically bringing whimsy into our homes. And Little Greene’s Lily Pads - Hopper Wallpaper is the perfect way to inject some charm and whimsy to your living room walls.

‘I fell in love with this wallpaper the second I saw it,’ Heather says. ‘I was won over by the lily pads and waterlilies even before I spotted the otters! I’m a big fan of blurring the lines between indoor and outdoor, and this design is the perfect way to do it.’

Highly commended: I Love Wallpaper Woodland Whisper Panel Wallpaper in Cream

Best Storage: Hammonds

(Image credit: Hammonds)

As already mentioned, living room furniture needs to be versatile - and this is especially true when it comes to living room storage ideas. And few storage solutions are as versatile and stylish at the same time as the Hammonds Tavira in Olive Green. It looks sleek and uncluttered as there are no door handles distracting the eye and the olive green colourway also looks extremely sophisticated.

‘This solution is designed to create a versatile combination of storage and curated display spaces. The palette of muted finishes, from soft neutrals to richer statement tones have been chosen to bring a sense of calm and the customisable options, including shelving, cupboards and drawers, will help keep any living room organised,’ Heather says.

Highly commended: Cox & Cox Halds Adjustable Shelf Unit

Best Paint: Ronseal

(Image credit: Ronseal)

Anything that makes life easier and a job like painting quicker gets a thumbs up from us here at Ideal Home. And that’s exactly what Ronseal’s One Coat Everywhere paint does as it can be used on everything from walls and skirting boards to