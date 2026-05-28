Ideal Home Awards 2026 bedroom winners – as chosen by our expert panel of judges

The Ideal Home Bedroom Awards celebrate all things sleep, from the most stylish bed linen to practical bedroom storage furniture and everything in between.

This year, the Bedroom Awards were judged by our panel of four in-house experts: Ideal Home's Editor-in-Chief, Heather Young, Deputy Editor Ginevra Benedetti, Sleep Editor Amy Lockwood, and our resident Air Quality Expert, Lauren Bradbury.

There were plenty of brand new product launches alongside tried-and-trusted favourites that caught our judges' attention, but these are the winners of this year's Ideal Home Bedroom Awards.

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Bedroom Retailer of the Year: DUSK

(Image credit: DUSK)

First and foremost, the winner of our prestigious Best Bedroom Retailer of the Year award is online-only homeware retailer, DUSK.

'We know how much our readers love DUSK, with its huge product range covering everything from beds and bedding to cushions, lighting, and accessories,' says Ideal Home's Editor-in-Chief, Heather Young.

'The brand’s mission to make affordable homeware accessible to everyone is backed up with a strong focus on customer service to make finding the perfect piece for your bedroom a positive experience.’

Highly commended: Dreams

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Best Bedroom Storage: Sharps Shaker Bedroom in Soft Linen

(Image credit: Sharps)

Storage furniture is a must in any well-organised bedroom, and our judges voted the Sharps Shaker Bedroom in Soft Linen as the winner of this category.

'The Shaker design and soft cream finish make this fitted furniture look elegant and timeless, says Heather. 'With a huge range of storage options, you can build the perfect solution for your space, including a menu of features such as slatted detailing, tongue-and-groove finishes, and layered lighting.'

Highly commended: Howdens Natural Oak Walk-in Wardrobe, Symphony Aurora Bedroom Collection, and B&Q Holton Fitted Wardrobes

Best Bed Linen: Secret Linen Store Matilda Jacquard 100% Cotton Bed Linen

(Image credit: Secret Linen Store)

No bed is complete without the finishing touches, and this year, the Secret Linen Store Matilda Jacquard 100% Cotton Bed Linen won our Bed Linen category.

‘Secret Linen Store has truly mastered the art of creating timeless bedlinen that feels as good as it looks. The timeless designs and quality materials used ensure you’ll continue to use them for years to come,' shares Ideal Home's Deputy Editor, Ginevra Benedetti.

‘I love the subtle jacquard detailing in this bedding, it’s great for adding some texture and pattern to the bedroom without going too OTT. I’m also a big fan of the fact that Secret Linen Store’s bedding is made in Portugal and OEKO-TEX® Certified, which means it’s free from any harmful substances,' agrees Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, Amy Lockwood.

Highly commended: Lost Loom Bamboo Bedding Set and Luff Sleep SilverLining Organic Bamboo Duvet Set

Best Hybrid Mattress: Furniture Village Sleepeezee Hybrid Pro 2300

(Image credit: Furniture Village)

The winner of our hybrid mattress category is the Furniture Village Sleepeezee Hybrid Pro 2300.

‘I’m always impressed by Sleepeezee’s mattresses, and the Hybrid Pro 2300 is no exception,' says Amy.

'Handcrafted in England, it features a mix of pocket springs and memory foam, with an additional built-in pillow top to provide extra cushioning. That’s some seriously comfortable layers.’

Highly commended: Origin LumbarCloud Mattress and Emma Original Pro Mattress

Best Pillow: scooms Hungarian Goose Down Pillow

(Image credit: scooms)

Finding the best pillow for your preferred sleeping position can transform your sleep, and when it comes to a truly luxurious sleeping experience, the