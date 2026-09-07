Michelle Keegan’s latest furniture collection with Very nails the Scandi cool aesthetic – 6 stylish buys that will upgrade your home for autumn
The actress is known for her quiet luxury style
Michelle Keegan’s latest collection with Very has dropped, and if you were looking for furniture that nails the cosy, Scandi look this autumn, you’ve landed in the right place.
The actress launched her homeware and fashion lines with retailer Very back in 2017, and ever since, Michelle Keegan Home has been serving up the actress’s takes on the latest home decor trends.
Her most recent furniture launch celebrates a warm autumn colour palette paired with stunning Scandi-style design. Here are my top picks.
Michelle Keegan, while known for her roles on Coronation Street, Our Girl and Netflix’s Fool Me Once, is also well-known for her quiet luxury interior style, which she and husband Mark share on their home Instagram account @wrightyhome.
While we’ve previously been impressed with Michelle’s crisp white colour schemes and trendy, curved white sofa, her latest collection with Very, very much leans into cosy autumn aesthetics.
For example, the Esta 120cm Round Dining Table (£299), which is also my top pick, has a minimalist, Scandi design (as you would expect from Michelle), but is decked out in darker, richer autumnal colours. I particularly like the use of dark wood for the base of the table as it makes it look so expensive.
Here are the rest of my top picks...
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This chocolate coloured bed looks wonderfully comfortable. It's the perfect focal point for your cosy bedroom ideas.
Which pick is your favourite?
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!