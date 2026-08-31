Greek Chic is the breakout microtrend of 2026 – it’s the shortcut stylish people are using to make their homes look more expensive this autumn

There’s a new interiors microtrend doing the rounds this summer, having influenced many of our favourite high street stores. While one could argue that it is a retro trend making a comeback, this trend has its origins in ancient Greece.

I’m talking about Greek chic as the surprising home decor trend taking interior design by storm this year. If you’re a fan of crisp, white hues, marble and sun-washed natural materials, this Mediterranean-inspired trend is one you should get on board with.

I spoke to interior design experts about how to modernise this ancient trend and make our homes look more stylish this season. Here’s what they said.

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Why is Greek chic trending?

Perhaps it’s not that surprising. Last year, Greek gardens dominated garden trends , and this year Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey has led to a sudden interest in ancient Greek aesthetics.

Up until now, Mediterranean decor (which has been immensely popular over the past few years) has focused on ‘la dolce vita’, citrus motifs and an overwhelming amount of sardines. Greek chic is stripping this back to its roots.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Dominic Blackmore)

‘After a summer of bright colour and playful interiors, we’re beginning to crave spaces that feel calmer, cooler and more grounded. There’s almost a sense that we’re in denial that winter is coming, holding onto that Mediterranean feeling for a little longer,’ comments Natalie Evans , founder and CEO of home styling and staging company Little Barn Door .

‘Greek chic taps into that beautifully. It gives us sun-baked colours, tactile surfaces and relaxed, lived-in spaces that feel warm and comforting without being heavy. It’s less about recreating a holiday villa and more about capturing that wonderfully effortless Grecian way of living.

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‘Popular culture is also helping to reignite our fascination with the ancient world. With the Odyssey bringing Greek mythology, landscapes and architecture back into workplace conversations. But I think its appeal goes deeper than a single cultural moment. We’re increasingly looking for homes that feel restful rather than overly designed. The earthy colours, raw materials and simplicity of Grecian architecture offer exactly that.’

How to style the Greek chic trend in modern homes

Don’t worry, you don’t have to fully embrace the ancient Greek lifestyle to embrace the trend. So that’s a no to dealing with the Gods and monsters Greek heroes were expected to put up with them thousands of years ago.

‘The good news is you don't need a villa in Santorini to embrace the look. In a modern home, I'd focus on natural textures like linen, stone and ceramics, alongside a palette of warm whites and sandy neutrals. Even a few sculptural accessories or oversized pottery pieces can capture that Greek-inspired feel without making the space look themed,’ says Victoria Robinson , style and trend expert at Hillarys .

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Paul Raeside)

With the Greek Chic aesthetic, the key is to keep your decor as stripped back as possible. You need to let your materials do the talking. Because of this, it’s worth investing in quality materials such as marble vases (£80, Next) or textured ceramics.

‘Paint brands are already leaning heavily into these natural plaster-inspired shades, which makes this one of the easier trends to introduce without completely redecorating. Coat Paints have even introduced a Natural Plaster collection to bring this look into our homes with ease,’ adds Natalie.

‘The secret to getting Greek chic right is influence rather than imitation. You want the warmth, texture and architectural simplicity of a Greek home without making your living room feel like a Mediterranean-themed restaurant.’

Shop the Greek chic trend

Ready to embrace the Greek way of life? I hope I've provided you with the best ways to get started.