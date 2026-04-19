Amanda Holden has just convinced me that chandeliers can look amazing in a garden – this bold take on outdoor lighting looks magical

Amanda Holden has just shown us that outdoor chandeliers are a thing, and I am obsessed. They’re an easy way to add a little whimsy to your garden this summer.

I’m always on the lookout for new garden lighting ideas , and this one from the hit BBC show Amanda & Alan's Greek Job is a great one. Garden lighting is no longer a simple set of string lights or stake lamps pushed into pathways (although these are still classic choices), but an opportunity to show off our creativity.

One of this year’s biggest garden trends centres on bringing interior trends outside. If you’re a fan of the elegant flair a chandelier can add to your home, here’s how you can make it work in your garden, too.

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Amanda hung the chandeliers complete with solar bulbs, from the olive tree at the centre of the Corfu garden. (Image credit: BBC/Amanda & Alan's Greek Job)

In episode six of the BBC show Amanda & Alan's Greek Job (available to watch on iPlayer), we saw Alan Carr and Amanda Holden transform the unloved patch of land next to the Corfu house into a stunning Mediterranean garden. Adding the finishing touches, Amanda hung beaded, solar-powered chandeliers from an olive tree in the centre of the garden.

Despite Alan being a little sceptical, the finished result looked fabulous. While I don’t know the exact lights Amanda used, I have been doing some digging, and these Solar Hanging Lanterns (£24.99, Amazon) look very similar to the ones on the show.

(Image credit: Future PLC / James French)

‘Chandeliers, often associated with luxury and glamour in interiors, can serve as the perfect addition to your garden. They elevate the space and add a touch of class, especially in outdoor dining or seating areas,’ explains Brian Davenport, outdoor lighting expert and Co-Founder of The Solar Centre

‘Hanging a chandelier from a garden tree will automatically become a focal point of the space whilst acting as a practical but ambient source of light. This trend can elevate any outdoor space, making it feel more glamorous and intentional, and the simplicity makes it an accessible addition for everyone.’

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It also creates a layered lighting effect in your garden. For a truly ambient space, it’s best to have lighting at every level. You can have stake lights to illuminate garden pathways, lanterns to brighten your garden seating areas and overhead lights hanging from trees or fences to make your garden glow.

How to style outdoor chandeliers

‘When it comes to styling, choosing the right chandelier is the first step. Materials and size can shape the look and feel of your garden and target spaces, so take care when choosing them to ensure they reflect your vision,’ says Brian.

‘If you want the space to feel romantic and cosy, opt for teardrop and curved designs made from glass or delicate metals. For a more rustic vibe, a lantern-style chandelier made from wood or rattan will blend in with the greenery and set a relaxed ambience.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

When styling her outdoor chandeliers, Amanda kept it really simple. She strung the decorative lights from branches of the olive tree and left it at that. That’s key to styling these well. By their nature, chandelier lights are incredibly showy, so adding extra decorations risks making your garden look garish.

‘The best approach is to let the chandelier act as the statement piece, whether that’s above an outdoor dining table, under a pergola or hung from a mature tree. Pairing it with softer layers such as lanterns, portable lamps and natural textures helps the whole space feel warm, balanced and inviting,’ adds Julian Page, Head of Design at BHS .

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