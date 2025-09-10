Oliver Bonas just dropped its tableware collection with Shrimps – I give it a week before it's in every stylish home on Instagram

For fashion fiends, Oliver Bonas' new collection with Shrimps is one of the most exciting homeware collaborations around. If you're not already familiar with the saccharine British clothing brand Shrimps, it's known for fun, feminine designs with plenty of adornments, so we knew the tableware would deliver a similar aesthetic.

As we're entering the autumnal months, the desire to dine and host at home becomes even more rife, and new tableware is the ultimate treat to make those moments more joyful. Whether you're hosting friends and family or trying to make daily dining feel more special, this collaboration will be the upgrade your tablescaping needs.

Packed with pretty pastel shades, fun motifs and floral designs, I'm certain it will sell out fast. Here's what's in my basket.

Shrimps X Oliver Bonas Striped Glass Tumblers Set of Two £24.50 at Oliver Bonas This is my standout pick from the collection that I've already bought for my friend as a housewarming gift. While they're pretty and a bit different, the shape is perfect for everyday use.

The art of tablescaping often sounds more complex than it actually is, or needs to be. Setting out your favourite placemats and glassware is such a simple act that elevates a table and makes every meal feel like a special event.

Even just one or two unique pieces will transform a simple table, which is why we love this Oliver Bonas x Shrimps collaboration. The colour scheme is soft yet playful, so it's easy to incorporate with your existing kitchenware.

Butter dishes are having a huge moment right now and have become the quintessential cottage-core kitchen trend to feature on your worktop or table. Oliver Bonas and Shrimps have outdone themselves with the unique and playful Lenny Lion butter dish, priced at £45, the centrepiece of the collection.

On a practical level, they allow guests to help themselves during brunch, but they're also a nostalgic piece of kitchenware that makes your space feel super homely.

The lion illustrations are carried throughout the collection on plates, serving platters, napkins and even pretty tile coasters.

The glassware is the real standout, in my opinion. Some of the wine glasses have a thick stem, which is a little controversial for those who love a super slim stem, however, it adds a trendy and modern touch that is a little unexpected.

The carafe and water glasses with the colourful stripes are such a fun addition to your everyday tableware, too. Add the carafe to your bedside table for a bright and fun touch to everyday life.

Stainless steel also features heavily in the Oliver Bonas x Shrimps collaboration which has proved to be a big kitchen trend so far in 2025. It can be tricky to include as an overall kitchen design (The Bear, we're looking at you), but adding it in through kitchenware is much more accessible.

Parisian-style stainless steel coupe bowls were a huge hit in the H&M Collection a few months ago, so I think that these stainless steel egg cups will be equally as popular.

Shop the collection

What has caught your eye in the collection?