You'll likely have seen this style of diningware at a number of high-end brands, but bubble plates are coming to the high street, and this playful trend is set to dominate the upcoming season. M&S has already sold out of its £5 versions, but you can still hop on the emerging trend with M&S’s Bubble Slogan Serving plates (£12) .

Curvaceous and chunky shapes have been a big kitchen trend this year, and this has trickled down into the tableware. The chunky plate trend was originally kicked off by Swedish Designer Gustaf Westman, and was picked up by design brands Hay and Made.com.

Now, M&S has dropped an affordable take on the trend with its designer-passing bubble tableware.

M&S Collection 2pk Bubble Slogan Serving Plates £12 at M&S Playful and punchy, these bubble serving plates are bang on trend, while adding extra colour and details compared to other bubble plates, which are typically one colour. M&S Collection Bubble Serving Platter £20 at M&S I'm obbsessed with the rich, inky blue of this plate which looks both dramatic and chic. I've added it straight to my trolley to aid in my autumn hosting duties.

Bubble diningware stands out due to its modern, contemporary style. While Gustaf Westman's original versions of this chunky tableware trend focused on bold and bright colours, M&S offers a more toned-down version with a retro 90s-inspired colour palette.

M&S’s Bubble Dinner Plates have already sold out online, so if the rest of the collection has caught your eye, you’ll need to act fast. Right now, it’s just the serving platter and slogan plates that are up for grabs.

The Bubble Serving Platter (£20) is my favourite piece from the range with its gorgeous dark, inky blue shade. This is a piece not just made for the table, but can be used instead of a tray on a sideboard, or even hung on a wall.

However, if you have your heart set on a stack of side plates, MADE.com and Hay offer the next best alternatives. They are over twice the price of the M&S versions, but Made.COM's Quell range is a beautiful example of the trend.

Made.COM's Quell range is a stunning take on the trend. (Image credit: Made.COM)

‘Our new Quell range is inspired by cafe-style dinnerware, featuring a wide, exaggerated rim. The design of this range isn't just about making a statement on your dining table, but also framing your food beautifully and making every meal feel that little bit more special,’ says Ali Edwards, Head of Design at MADE.COM .

‘We've noticed a big trend for 'bubble' or 'blown-up' features throughout the home, from furniture to accessories, and we wanted to bring that same confident design to the table to elevate the everyday.’

Alternatively, if you’re in the market to spend a little more, Hay’s Barro collection is the most attractive I’ve seen. At £45 for two Barro Plates at Selfridges, this tableware is an investment for sure. Designed by Portuguese designer Rui Pereira, the collection has been crafted from durable terracotta and also includes cups , bowls and a stunning butter dish .

MADE.COM Set of 4 Quell Set of 4 Dinner Plates in Cream £30 at Made.COM The Quell collection is available as a selection of side plates, pasta bowls and dinner plates, all drenched in soft pastel shades. HAY Barro Round Terracotta Plates Set of Two £45 at Selfridges While a little pricey at £45 for two plates, you can't deny these bubble plates are ooze luxury and charm. The beautiful blue shade will brighten the colours on your plate.

I’m a huge fan of this style. It walks the line perfectly between chic and playful, and if you’ve been looking for ways to brighten up your kitchen ideas, bubble diningway is an easy way to add a pop of colour and texture to your space. Do you agree?