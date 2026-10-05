IKEA’s £7 ghost lamp is going viral – and it looks ridiculously cute even before you take it out of the box

First, it was the IKEA glass ghost bowl that went viral. Now there’s a new spooky IKEA buy vying for viral status – and this time, it’s a very cute little ghost lamp.

The KUSTFYR ghost-shaped lamp has already caught our eye, partly because it manages to look adorable before you’ve even taken it out of the box. Its little arms poke out of the packaging, giving it an unexpectedly cute personality while it waits to be unpacked.

And once it is out of the box, it gets even better. The cordless lamp can sit pretty much anywhere in your home, whether that’s on a bedside table, a shelf or somewhere in need of a little Halloween glow. It’s powered by two AA batteries, so there’s no cable to worry about either.

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A light tap on the ghost’s head switches it on, and you can choose between a white or eerie purple glow – or let it alternate between the two. There’s also an eight-hour timer, which makes it a fun little addition to a child’s bedroom or a cosy reading spot.

A much-welcomed addition to the IKEA Halloween collection for 2027, there are many more spooky decor pieces available to shop.

The viral IKEA ghost lamp

IKEA Kustfyr Led Decorative Table Lamp - Ghost/battery-Operated White £7 at ikea.com

At just £7, it’s an easy way to add a little Halloween spirit without committing to a whole new collection of decorations. And given that it’s already proving tricky to find in some IKEA stores, I wouldn’t wait too long if you’ve got your eye on one.

You can check availability at your nearest IKEA before making the trip, and keep your claws crossed that there’s one waiting for you.

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The ghost lamp is part of IKEA’s KUSTFYR Halloween collection, which has plenty more spooky pieces to browse if you’re already planning your Halloween decorating.

More ghost lamps

If you missed the IKEA drop, or just love a ghost lamp, here are a few more options we like the look of...

Gertie the Ghost Large Confetti Glass Led Halloween Decoration £14.99 at Lights4fun This light-up confetti glass ghost is giving stylish and spooky all at once. Halloween Ghost Night Light, 50-Hour Battery & Pat Control, £16.03 at B&Q This squishy silicone lamp is also cordless and adds the cutest glow to a space. Lights4fun Gerald the Ghost Porcelain Led Halloween Decoration £11.99 at Amazon UK It won't be bright enough to read by, but this porcelain ghostie will defnitely add atmosphere!

Have you already bought all of your daunting decor for Halloween 2026 or are you still adding to your collection?