There's so much fanfare around Black Friday that it can be hard to know what is genuinely a good deal or not. I'm a big believer in that things are only ever a good deal if you were going to buy them anyway, and usually, those items are the things we use every day.

Don't get me wrong, it's fun to treat yourself to a new candle, but you get so much more guaranteed satisfaction by upgrading the core pieces of kitchenware you use every day.

These items are often more expensive by default, so Black Friday is the best time to save some money while getting the quality that your kitchen deserves. To make it easier for you to shop, I've rounded up the 5 things I would upgrade in kitchen my right now.

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1. Non-stick pans

(Image credit: Future PLC/ James French)

I'm a huge believer in looking for luxury in the things you use every day. A premium bath oil is useless if you never have a bath, whereas kitchenware like pots and pans that do the brunt of the work in your home deserve a refresh. If you invest in the best non-stick pans, they will last for years and years. Look for PFAS-free pans for a set that will be good for your health, too.

‘We’re about to hit the busiest time of the year in the kitchen, which means now is the ideal time to reflect on whether your cookware is still serving you. If the non-stick is peeling on your current pan, then why not think about switching to something a little more durable, like stainless steel or a PFAs-free coating that won’t shed? My favourite picks are from Our Place and HexClad,' adds Molly Cleary, Kitchen Appliances Editor at Ideal Home.

2. Knife sharpener

There's really no point investing in good quality kitchenware if you don't look after it, and knives are one of the biggest examples of this. Blunt knives can actually be more dangerous than sharp ones, not to mention that they make cooking so much harder.

Knife sharpeners come in all shapes and sizes, depending on what you're after and what your budget is. This Tormek knife sharpener would make an excellent gift for serious chefs, while a more affordable whetstone will make the everyday cook realise just how blunt their knives were before they owned it.

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Tormek Tormek T-1 Kitchen Knife Sharpener in Carbon Black £355 at Amazon UK This Tormek knife sharpener would be a real wow gift for avid cooks. It's super hardwearing and designed to last a lifetime. Le Creuset Le Creuset 2-Stage Kitchen Knife Sharpener £20.25 at John Lewis For a smaller, stocking-friendly sharpener, choose this Le Creuset option. Fortnum & Mason Katto Sharpening Stone £45 at Fortnum & Mason For a more traditional whetstone style knife sharpener, this clever stone from Katto will get the job done.

3. Stand mixer

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

During the Black Friday sales, the best stand mixers often have some of the biggest discounts. They make the ultimate Christmas gift, so it's well-timed to purchase before the big day.

I've seen first hand just how long a stand mixer lasts for, so spending a bit more is a sacrifice that you'll thank yourself for later down the line. I inherited my mum's old Kitchenaid Stand Mixer when she upgraded hers for a new colour recently, and I can easily envision myself passing the same machine down again, eventually.

4. New knives

A new set of knives will be the best Christmas gift you can give yourself. You often don't realise just how worn yours are until you try a fresh one, so investing in one of the best knife sets will put you in good stead for a new year of cooking.

This would also make a great gift for those who have recently moved home.

ZWILLING Professional S Knife Block £139.99 at Amazon UK I couldn't believe my eyes when I saw the saving on this ZWILLING set. For over £200 off, you could have a brand new knife set and block. Ninja Staysharp Deluxe 14-Piece Knife Block With Integrated Sharpener £166.95 at SharkNinja UK I've seen this knife block in action via my extended family, and can attest to just how sharp your knives manage to stay with this easy-access sharpening tool. Hexclad Starter Knife Set £179 at Hexclad UK If you don't need to invest in an entirely new knife set, try this starter set from Hexclad to replace your most used knives.

6. Fresh dinnerware

(Image credit: Future)

Over time, some chipped plates and bowls are inevitable, but it's often hard to justify a whole new dinner set if you don't have a decent excuse, like moving house.

A fresh new dinnerware set will breathe new life into your kitchen, and is particularly useful if you love hosting and want to spruce up your everyday tablescape.

Keep your new choice of dinnerware in a similar palette to your old set so you can mix and match when you have more guests, then you can relegate the old set to the utility room or garage.

Fable - UK Base Dinnerware Set £322 at uk.fable.com This is our Kitchen Appliances Editor, Molly's, favourite tableware set - she loves how classic and usable it is. John Lewis Harbour Blue Rim Stoneware Dinnerware Set, 12 Piece £65.50 at John Lewis For a slightly coastal touch or just a pop of colour, you can't go wrong with this John Lewis set. ProCook Hand Painted Stripe Dinner Set Green 12 Piece £50 at ProCook Ltd If you're ready to try something a bit different, opt for this fun striped set from ProCook. For £50 it's a no-brainer.

Christmas is just around the corner, so now is the best time to prep your tablescape for the big day and make the most of Black Friday. These 16 Christmas crockery sets will get you started.

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