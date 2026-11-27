This is the kitchenware I’d invest in over Black Friday as a Kitchen Editor – save your money and upgrade these tried-and-tested everyday essentials
Investing in the basics will create a kitchen that stands the test of time
There's so much fanfare around Black Friday that it can be hard to know what is genuinely a good deal or not. I'm a big believer in that things are only ever a good deal if you were going to buy them anyway, and usually, those items are the things we use every day.
Don't get me wrong, it's fun to treat yourself to a new candle, but you get so much more guaranteed satisfaction by upgrading the core pieces of kitchenware you use every day.
These items are often more expensive by default, so Black Friday is the best time to save some money while getting the quality that your kitchen deserves. To make it easier for you to shop, I've rounded up the 5 things I would upgrade in kitchen my right now.
1. Non-stick pans
I'm a huge believer in looking for luxury in the things you use every day. A premium bath oil is useless if you never have a bath, whereas kitchenware like pots and pans that do the brunt of the work in your home deserve a refresh. If you invest in the best non-stick pans, they will last for years and years. Look for PFAS-free pans for a set that will be good for your health, too.
‘We’re about to hit the busiest time of the year in the kitchen, which means now is the ideal time to reflect on whether your cookware is still serving you. If the non-stick is peeling on your current pan, then why not think about switching to something a little more durable, like stainless steel or a PFAs-free coating that won’t shed? My favourite picks are from Our Place and HexClad,' adds Molly Cleary, Kitchen Appliances Editor at Ideal Home.
Molly used this Hexclad pan everyday for 4 months to give it a true run for it's money and it came up trumps.
2. Knife sharpener
There's really no point investing in good quality kitchenware if you don't look after it, and knives are one of the biggest examples of this. Blunt knives can actually be more dangerous than sharp ones, not to mention that they make cooking so much harder.
Knife sharpeners come in all shapes and sizes, depending on what you're after and what your budget is. This Tormek knife sharpener would make an excellent gift for serious chefs, while a more affordable whetstone will make the everyday cook realise just how blunt their knives were before they owned it.
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3. Stand mixer
During the Black Friday sales, the best stand mixers often have some of the biggest discounts. They make the ultimate Christmas gift, so it's well-timed to purchase before the big day.
I've seen first hand just how long a stand mixer lasts for, so spending a bit more is a sacrifice that you'll thank yourself for later down the line. I inherited my mum's old Kitchenaid Stand Mixer when she upgraded hers for a new colour recently, and I can easily envision myself passing the same machine down again, eventually.
If KitchenAid is slightly too expensive, this Kenwood stand mixer comes with a dazzling 5 star review from the Ideal Home team.
4. New knives
A new set of knives will be the best Christmas gift you can give yourself. You often don't realise just how worn yours are until you try a fresh one, so investing in one of the best knife sets will put you in good stead for a new year of cooking.
This would also make a great gift for those who have recently moved home.
6. Fresh dinnerware
Over time, some chipped plates and bowls are inevitable, but it's often hard to justify a whole new dinner set if you don't have a decent excuse, like moving house.
A fresh new dinnerware set will breathe new life into your kitchen, and is particularly useful if you love hosting and want to spruce up your everyday tablescape.
Keep your new choice of dinnerware in a similar palette to your old set so you can mix and match when you have more guests, then you can relegate the old set to the utility room or garage.
Christmas is just around the corner, so now is the best time to prep your tablescape for the big day and make the most of Black Friday. These 16 Christmas crockery sets will get you started.
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After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).