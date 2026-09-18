I just upgraded this one section of my pantry in five minutes flat thanks to this clever stacking spice kit – here's how it instantly tied up this chaotic zone

I've recently had the task of having a mini pantry to organise for the first time and I have really been enjoying trying to make it more efficient on a granular level. After all, if each section isn't properly taken care of, my pantry won't be as usuable as a whole.

As I wrote about in my piece on my vision for organising my new pantry, my spice selection was one area particularly ripe for fixing. So when I was offered a chance to try out Spice Dept's build-your-own kit (available via Spice Dept or Selfridges) for sorting this problem area, I was sold.

I've recently installed the 9-piece set in my pantry and I've been super impressed by how instantly it transformed my small space, which was previously crammed with probably out of date spices. Here's why I like this system.

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Spice Dept. Essentials 9-Tin Set £39.99 at spicedept.com If you'd rather try a smaller set, the brand also has a 6-piece version (£26.95 via Spice Dept) or you can build your own via the website.

The first thing that I loved when I unboxed this set was the explosion of colour. My pantry is hidden behind a set of doors in my kitchen but that doesn't mean I'm not interested in how it looks which is where this box of spices has really livened things up.

The 9-piece essentials set comes in a small, neat box and each spice is clearly identifiable from the large labels. In the 9-piece set you'll receive commonly used spices so that you can start using this system straight away. Those spices are whole black peppercorns, cumin seeds, ground cinnamon, ground turmeric, green cardamom, fennel seeds, whole cloves, whole nutmeg and Kanthari chilli.

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As well as being labelled on the sides, the jars are also labelled on the top which means you can employ whichever spice rack idea you like – whether that's on display or tucked into a drawer.

The ease of identification is also improved by the fact that each of these has a use by date stamped onto the bottom of the tin. That means that you won't be guessing whether a spice is still good or not as you pull it out to use in your cooking. Spice Dept's commitment to freshness is a core pillar of their brand, which should also make a big difference to the taste of your food, too.

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After a quick change around, I've found this part of my pantry now looks much less visually cluttered than it did before. These tins stack so neatly on top of eachother and as there's no decanting required it's an ultra-quick process.

Each tin is 5.4cm square, which is such a pleasing size to display and stack and still allows me plenty of other space within my chosen organiser for less neat spices to be stored alongside these ones.

There are 12 different spices you can choose from in total as you create your sets. As well as being an efficient way to organise your spice collection (or begin one!), these smart stackable sets would make a wonderful gift for the foodie in your life too.

How does your current spice storage system stack up compared to this one?